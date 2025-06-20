Moody's logo
Data-driven sales and marketing organizations are more efficient and effective at growing their business. Access to accurate, trusted, and timely information on your customers and prospects allows you to make more confident decisions about potential opportunities.

Moody's can help by validating, enriching, and maintaining your customer relationship management (CRM) data with company firmographics and analytics to provide your sales and marketing teams with the actionable insights needed to drive growth.

How we help

01 Firmographic Enrichment

Firmographic Enrichment

Cleanse, validate, enrich, and maintain your first-party data with robust, globally standardized firmographics for your CRM accounts and leads, driving your go-to-market planning, sales intelligence, and growth. For banks specifically, incorporating WalletSizing® data from Vallstein, adds a crucial layer of strategic insight by providing estimated annual spend on specific goods and services for over 90 million companies worldwide, enabling targeted engagement with high-value prospects and optimizing sales strategies based on detailed financial behaviors and capacities.

02 Corporate structures and ownership links

Corporate structures and ownership links

Link your accounts and leads through comprehensive corporate ownership structures and branch locations for a full understanding of your customer spend and cross-sell opportunities.

03 Technographic data

Technographic data

Understand the digital profiles and domain linkage for your accounts and leads through their website, email and IP addresses, enabling web visitor intelligence, enhancing form fill experience, lead routing, scoring, and targeting.

04 Near real-time news, sentiment and alerts

Near real-time news, sentiment and alerts

Notify your sales personnel of relevant news and information from reliable sources related to their accounts and leads that can be easily analyzed, and trigger sales client engagement to accelerate deals.

05 Corporate investments

Corporate investments

Track M&A and cross border investments to better understand industry trends, competitive developments and the movement of strategic assets.

06 Ratings and scores

Ratings and scores

Access quantitative and qualitative ratings on investments and entities, including credit, default, and sentiment scores.

Solution features

Information on over 490 million global public and private entities with over 133 million active entities linked to corporate hierarchies, plus over 400 million related directors and managers.
Technographic digital profiles and analytics for 320+ million domains, including up to 300+ attributes and scores, and up to eight years of trends.
Annual sales and employee counts for over 162 million entities, globally standardized financial statements for over 48 million entities worldwide, plus over 2 trillion in B2B spend behavior across 45 categories.
