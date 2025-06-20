Data-driven sales and marketing organizations are more efficient and effective at growing their business. Access to accurate, trusted, and timely information on your customers and prospects allows you to make more confident decisions about potential opportunities.
Moody's can help by validating, enriching, and maintaining your customer relationship management (CRM) data with company firmographics and analytics to provide your sales and marketing teams with the actionable insights needed to drive growth.
At Moody's, we can help you achieve a current and comprehensive view of your clients and prospects by offering streamlined company data and analytics that your sales and marketing teams can use to gain actionable insights to grow your business.
Cleanse, validate, enrich, and maintain your first-party data with robust, globally standardized firmographics for your CRM accounts and leads, driving your go-to-market planning, sales intelligence, and growth. For banks specifically, incorporating WalletSizing® data from Vallstein, adds a crucial layer of strategic insight by providing estimated annual spend on specific goods and services for over 90 million companies worldwide, enabling targeted engagement with high-value prospects and optimizing sales strategies based on detailed financial behaviors and capacities.
Link your accounts and leads through comprehensive corporate ownership structures and branch locations for a full understanding of your customer spend and cross-sell opportunities.
Understand the digital profiles and domain linkage for your accounts and leads through their website, email and IP addresses, enabling web visitor intelligence, enhancing form fill experience, lead routing, scoring, and targeting.
Notify your sales personnel of relevant news and information from reliable sources related to their accounts and leads that can be easily analyzed, and trigger sales client engagement to accelerate deals.
Track M&A and cross border investments to better understand industry trends, competitive developments and the movement of strategic assets.
Access quantitative and qualitative ratings on investments and entities, including credit, default, and sentiment scores.
A powerful comparable data resource on private and listed companies.
