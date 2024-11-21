CS3D contrasts with many existing banking regulations, which have typically focused on financial metrics and compliance without expansive social and environmental considerations. For obliged companies, this Directive provides a harmonized legal framework within the EU, aimed at increasing customer trust, better risk management, and enhanced competitiveness.



CS3D applies to EU companies and non-EU companies who have significant operations within the EU. The Directive specifically targets those with more than 1,000 employees or a net annual turnover that exceeds €450 million.



Financial institutions are required to engage with stakeholders; establish and maintain a notification mechanism and complaints procedure; monitor the effectiveness of their measures; and communicate publicly on their due diligence activities.



The Directive mandates companies develop and execute a climate change mitigation transition plan. This plan needs to align the company’s business model and strategy with the shift to a more sustainable economy. Banks will, for example, need to have a deeper understanding of how the proceeds from loans are used and how they contribute to sustainability goals, while preventing money laundering related to the proceeds of environmental crimes.



CS3D brings a renewed focus to third-party risk management (TPRM) and supplier risk management frameworks. Due diligence requirements now include additional risk factors, as the CS3D mandates companies identify, prevent, and mitigate negative impacts related to human rights and environmental standards not only in their operations, but also throughout their entire value chain. This includes understanding relationships with suppliers; verification of business partners; and controlling bribery and corruption risks.



Interestingly, the Directive makes particular mention of corruption: "Adverse human rights and environmental impacts can be intertwined with or underpinned by factors such as corruption and bribery. It may therefore be necessary for companies to take into account those factors when carrying out human rights and environmental due diligence, in a manner that is consistent with the UN Convention against Corruption."