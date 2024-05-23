6 questions to a data scientist on AI in financial crime detection and prevention

Nicolas Pintart: Bias in AI can originate from various sources, including but not limited to:

biased training data

flawed model assumptions

the subjective nature of human decision-making

Training data, if not carefully sourced and curated, can contain historical and statistical bias that AI models can inadvertently learn and perpetuate. Data collection is critical to the success of the models.



Nuray Yücesoy: Bias often stems from the data used to train AI models, reflecting historical inequalities or present-day disparities. The impact of these biases can be profound, leading to discriminatory outcomes or unfair treatment of certain groups, potentially exacerbating social inequities.



However, we can tackle these issues and design solutions that don’t rely on information such as gender, age, or nationality for example. For an effective AML-CFT solution, these details are not mandatory. By proactively addressing the issue of bias, financial institutions can harness the power of AI in compliance fairly and with inclusivity.



Adopting transparent AI methodologies that allow for the examination and understanding of how alerts are generated can facilitate trust among users and stakeholders. Feature engineering has a critical role at this stage. From my point of view, supervised models that are too dependent on historical decisions could carry a higher risk of bias compared to semi-supervised models and unsupervised models. This is due to the fact that historical data carry biases which could undermine AI-based AML systems.