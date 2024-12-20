Request a demo
8 steps to help prepare asset managers for SEC examination

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), regulatory assets under management by registered investment advisers have grown 108% over the last decade, resulting in 14 consecutive years of growth as of 2023. As the industry grows, so does the SEC’s scrutiny of broker-dealers’ and investment advisers’ anti-money laundering (AML) programs, and third-party provider oversight.

The SEC set a record with 784 enforcement actions for fiscal year 2023, which represented a 3% increase from 2022, resulting in more than $5 billion in penalties and repayments. There were 501 standalone actions focusing on investment adviser and broker-dealer violations, private funds, and insider trading.

The industry is responding to this uptick in enforcement and acknowledging the urgency to strengthen their risk management frameworks to help manage risk and regulatory compliance effectively. 

Asset managers’ key regulatory considerations

Key regulatory considerations for asset managers include AML compliance, private fund adviser oversight, and third-party risk management. Many firms face compliance and customer identification program (CIP) challenges and are still trying to understand how to comply with new regulatory requirements while preparing for changes on the horizon.

Firms need adaptable compliance programs, clearly documented processes, and tailored policies and procedures to navigate this ever-changing environment. Regtech and AI tools for onboarding and Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) monitoring are playing a growing role, with success relying on practical training, strong internal policies, and an understanding of regulatory developments and emerging threats, such as fraud and identity theft. There are several ways asset managers can strengthen their risk management programs to manage regulatory compliance. 

Steps asset managers can take to adapt to an evolving regulatory environment

1. Understanding the scope of your compliance program

Compliance begins with understanding who your customers are and what the applicable regulations require. Many firms may face regulatory compliance risk due to misunderstandings about:

  • Definitions of customers versus accounts: The CIP regulations define a customer as someone with a formal relationship established for the purpose of effecting a securities transaction. It’s critical to distinguish between customers and accounts, as not all accounts represent customers under common KYC regulations found around the world.
  • Documenting your approach: Clearly outlining your interpretation of “customer” for your specific business model in written procedures is important. It reduces ambiguity and prepares you to defend your processes during examinations.

2. Adopting a risk-based approach

Tailoring every AML program to the unique risks of the business is imperative. Key considerations include:

  • Products and services: Assessing the risk profile of the products and services you offer. For example, higher-risk services may require enhanced due diligence (EDD).
  • Customer base: Analyzing the types of customers you serve, their geographic locations, and operational structures. Are there complex entities like shell companies or clients in high-risk jurisdictions?
  • Geographic risks: Paying close attention to jurisdictions known for weak AML enforcement or high corruption indices.

3. Creating a reasonable and adaptable process

  • Reasonable and well-documented: Regulators may be more likely to accept a clear, risk-based approach, even in grey areas.
  • Ongoing adjustments: Evolving your AML program with your business is essential. Problems arise when firms fail to adapt as their services or risk profiles change.

4. Addressing emerging risks in private funds

  • Private fund advisers: Having systems in place to report SARs and ensure compliance with AML regulations can help avoid emerging risks.
  • Geographic and customer base risks: Assessing risks associated with your customers’ locations and the structures under which they operate.

5. Policy adaptation to fit your business

  • Tailored compliance: A one-size-fits-all compliance program might not work for your organization. You can customize your policies and procedures to match your business operations. 
  • Document processes: Clear and documented processes for how you assess customers, especially in gray areas, reduce risk. Reasonable and consistent process for defining and documenting your customers, relationships, and transactions can also reduce risk.

6. Automated tools and technology

  • Regtech and AI: Regtech tools for onboarding, SAR monitoring, and customer risk assessment, along with automation can help streamline compliance tasks and reduce human error.
  • Understanding technology: Fostering better communication between compliance and tech teams can aid both teams in understanding the capabilities and limitations of emerging technologies and avoid discrepancies between compliance strategies and tech implementation. 

7. Sanctions and fraud risk mitigation

  • Sanctions compliance: It is important to ensure your supply chain and investments are not exposed to sanctions risks, especially for venture capital firms investing in emerging technologies that may involve higher risk.
  • Whistleblower programs: A strong whistleblower program that protects whistleblowers and aids with transparency can encourage individuals to report risks within the company. 
  • Cybersecurity and fraud: Strengthening cybersecurity is a foundational compliance element. Fraud-prevention protocols help spot identity theft, synthetic identities, and other sophisticated fraud schemes, including the use of VPNs and IP obfuscation techniques by bad actors.

8. A focus on ongoing training and cultural shifts

  • Practical training: Practical, scenario-based training programs for compliance teams and front-line employees ensure training is relevant to your business and focuses on real-world examples of risks and red flags.
  • Cultural shift: Encouraging a compliance-first culture that permeates throughout the organization from leadership down to all levels in the organization is critical to addressing complex regulatory requirements and emerging risks.

