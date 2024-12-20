8 steps to help prepare asset managers for SEC examination

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), regulatory assets under management by registered investment advisers have grown 108% over the last decade, resulting in 14 consecutive years of growth as of 2023. As the industry grows, so does the SEC’s scrutiny of broker-dealers’ and investment advisers’ anti-money laundering (AML) programs, and third-party provider oversight.
The SEC set a record with 784 enforcement actions for fiscal year 2023, which represented a 3% increase from 2022, resulting in more than $5 billion in penalties and repayments. There were 501 standalone actions focusing on investment adviser and broker-dealer violations, private funds, and insider trading.
The industry is responding to this uptick in enforcement and acknowledging the urgency to strengthen their risk management frameworks to help manage risk and regulatory compliance effectively.
Key regulatory considerations for asset managers include AML compliance, private fund adviser oversight, and third-party risk management. Many firms face compliance and customer identification program (CIP) challenges and are still trying to understand how to comply with new regulatory requirements while preparing for changes on the horizon.
Firms need adaptable compliance programs, clearly documented processes, and tailored policies and procedures to navigate this ever-changing environment. Regtech and AI tools for onboarding and Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) monitoring are playing a growing role, with success relying on practical training, strong internal policies, and an understanding of regulatory developments and emerging threats, such as fraud and identity theft. There are several ways asset managers can strengthen their risk management programs to manage regulatory compliance.
1. Understanding the scope of your compliance program
Compliance begins with understanding who your customers are and what the applicable regulations require. Many firms may face regulatory compliance risk due to misunderstandings about:
2. Adopting a risk-based approach
Tailoring every AML program to the unique risks of the business is imperative. Key considerations include:
3. Creating a reasonable and adaptable process
4. Addressing emerging risks in private funds
5. Policy adaptation to fit your business
6. Automated tools and technology
7. Sanctions and fraud risk mitigation
8. A focus on ongoing training and cultural shifts
Evolving FinCEN and SEC regulations give asset managers an opportunity to strengthen risk management frameworks and adapt to changes.
Moody’s solutions can help bolster AML and KYC programs and improve third-party risk management controls.
For information about Moody’s third-party risk management and automated AML and KYC solutions, please get in touch.