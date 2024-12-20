8 steps to help prepare asset managers for SEC examination

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), regulatory assets under management by registered investment advisers have grown 108% over the last decade, resulting in 14 consecutive years of growth as of 2023. As the industry grows, so does the SEC’s scrutiny of broker-dealers’ and investment advisers’ anti-money laundering (AML) programs, and third-party provider oversight.



The SEC set a record with 784 enforcement actions for fiscal year 2023, which represented a 3% increase from 2022, resulting in more than $5 billion in penalties and repayments. There were 501 standalone actions focusing on investment adviser and broker-dealer violations, private funds, and insider trading.



The industry is responding to this uptick in enforcement and acknowledging the urgency to strengthen their risk management frameworks to help manage risk and regulatory compliance effectively.