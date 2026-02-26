This is an article designed to be a 101 on securities sanctions screening for Asset Managers. Understanding issuer ownership, data dependencies, and how securities differ from traditional sanctions checks.
Sanctions compliance has become a central concern for asset managers navigating today’s complex geopolitical environment. While most firms are familiar with sanctioned entity screening, checking clients or counterparties against lists published by jurisdictions such as the US, the EU or the UK, securities screening is a different but related discipline with distinct challenges.
As global investment activity increases and regulatory frameworks broaden, asset managers benefit from a clear understanding of the ways sanctioned entities are connected to financial instruments, even when those instruments do not appear on a published sanctions list.
Sanctioned security screening refers to identifying whether a financial instrument such as a bond, note, equity, exchange-traded fund (ETF), securitized product, or derivative is linked to a sanctioned individual, entity or government. This involves screening the issuer, not just the security, and understanding corporate structures, country restrictions, and investment prohibitions.
For asset managers, this process is relevant throughout the investment lifecycle, from asset selection to portfolio construction, due diligence, trade execution, and ongoing monitoring.
Many sanctions regimes apply restrictions not only to listed entities but also to those owned or controlled by sanctioned parties. A well‑known example is the OFAC 50% Rule, which states that any entity that is 50% or more owned, directly or indirectly, by one or more blocked persons is treated as if it is itself sanctioned.
This rule has wide-reaching implications for securities:
Other jurisdictions may have similar rules or guidance, but thresholds and interpretations can vary. Because of this variation, asset managers often require data that reveal ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO), cross‑holdings, and legal entities within a broader corporate group.
Although both sanctioned security screening and sanctioned entity screening operate within the same compliance ecosystem, the two functions address different risks:
1. Objects of screening
2. Data requirements
3. Risk triggers
4. Operational timing
Security screening also may require understanding jurisdiction‑specific restrictions that apply at the instrument level. Some sanctions regimes, particularly those targeting Russian and Belarusian financial instruments, link restrictions to when a security was issued—a dimension that is not relevant in traditional entity screening.
Unlike entity screening, where an entity match is the primary consideration, securities screening may require checking an instrument’s issuance or maturity date, and sector classification to determine whether it falls within the scope of a given sanctions regime.
Given the breadth and depth of data required for sanctions screening, asset managers may rely on specialized providers for:
With sanctions regimes evolving rapidly, asset managers are under heightened scrutiny regarding which securities they hold, trade, or distribute. Even a single overlooked issuer relationship could introduce compliance, reputation, or operational risk. Effective security screening provides greater clarity on where those risks may arise.
