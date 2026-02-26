Many sanctions regimes apply restrictions not only to listed entities but also to those owned or controlled by sanctioned parties. A well‑known example is the OFAC 50% Rule, which states that any entity that is 50% or more owned, directly or indirectly, by one or more blocked persons is treated as if it is itself sanctioned.



This rule has wide-reaching implications for securities:

appear on any sanctions list yet still be in scope because its parent or combined ownership structure meets the threshold. A publicly traded security issued by such a company would be considered restricted within a sanctions jurisdiction.

Tracing ownership can require visibility several layers up the corporate hierarchy, often across multiple jurisdictions.

Other jurisdictions may have similar rules or guidance, but thresholds and interpretations can vary. Because of this variation, asset managers often require data that reveal ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO), cross‑holdings, and legal entities within a broader corporate group.