The European Union’s (EU) anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) framework is arguably undergoing its most significant overhaul in more than a decade. The headline isn’t simply institutional change; it’s a shift toward more consistent rules, more coordinated supervision, and greater expectations around data quality and evidencing risk-based decisions.



This transformation is driven by two pillars of the EU’s AML package:

AMLA, the new EU Anti‑Money Laundering Authority, created under Regulation (EU) 2024/1620 AMLR, the Anti‑Money Laundering Regulation and the EU’s new directly applicable “single rulebook,” under Regulation (EU) 2024/1624

Together, these instruments move the EU away from a fragmented, directive‑led model that required multiple national transpositions, each slightly different, and toward a more unified regime designed to work across borders.