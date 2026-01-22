Following a period of public consultation, the European Banking Authority (EBA) has formally submitted advice to the European Commission and Draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) for customer due diligence.



The EBA’s response is advisory: the actual drafting, adoption, and publication of the RTS will be done by the newly established EU Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) in consultation with the European Commission and is scheduled to be published by July 2026.



Based on the RTS, obtaining data and documents from independent and reliable sources is key so that obliged entities can be satisfied that they know who their customers are. Article 8 specifies that to determine if a source is reliable and independent, obliged entities should assess the following criteria:



The credibility and reputation of the source

The official status and independence of the source

The extent to which the information is up-to-date

The accuracy of the source (e.g., whether the data underwent checks)

The ease with which the identity information can be forged



The RTS (Art. 11) specifies that obliged entities should take risk-sensitive measures to obtain a description of the ownership and control structure, including the details of any intermediate legal entities or arrangements.



Moody’s solutions are designed to help customers navigate the RTS requirements for using independent and reliable sources in AML due diligence by combining robust data, rigorous quality controls, and global coverage into a single solution. Drawing on a vast network of official company registers, government publications, and other sources with strong credibility and reputation, Moody’s supports obliged entities by providing information that is independent and verifiable.



Moody’s applies systematic validation, cross-checking, and ongoing refresh cycles to deliver powerful data in a timely way, while clearly documenting source provenance and update frequency. As a result, Moody’s supports obliged entities with a robust foundation to identify and verify customers, understand ownership and control, and manage compliance activity related to AML due diligence.