Article 5r: Reporting transfers with a Russian nexus

As of July 2024, EU credit and financial institutions have had an obligation to comply with new reporting requirements for Russian-owned transactions, as outlined by the European Commission.



These requirements, part of Article 5r of Council Regulation (EU) No. 833/2014, mandate that institutions must report on all “funds” transferred from an EU entity to any non-EU country, where transactions exceed €100,000 and originate from a Russian-owned entity.



Funds include financial assets such as cash, cheques, claims on money, drafts, money orders, and other payment instruments, deposits with financial institutions or other entities, balances on accounts, and debts. Specific guidance was also issued in 2022 related to the prohibition on accepting deposits from Russian nationals or natural persons residing in Russia that exceed €100,000.



The introduction of this reporting requirement follows this prohibition and the EU’s 12th package of sanctions against Russia related to the war with Ukraine. The regulation aims to ensure better assessment of potential violations of Russia-related sanctions and map out Russia’s sources of revenue.



EU Member States are tasked with assessing the information reported by obliged entities to find potential sanctions breaches or circumventions. The European Commission was due to review the functioning of the new measures in December 2024.



A key challenge for credit and financial institutions lies in tracing the flow of indirect financial transfers and determining the extent of Russian ownership in relation to a company’s transactions. Often, institutions have oversight of direct transfers, however identifying indirect transfers and the level of Russian ownership has historically been difficult.