Best buy-side compliance product for KYC

We’re thrilled to announce an award win for our team! Moody’s Analytics KYC has been recognized as “Best buy-side compliance product – KYC” by Waters Technology.



Buy-side firms are facing complex, emerging risks that require an integrated approach. Our deep entity information and analytics expertise, combined with significant investment in the space, makes us a leading partner in know your customer (KYC) and due diligence services.



In a world where information is increasingly abundant, credible insight is rare. We’re continuously curating the most comprehensive and contextually rich risk intelligence database in the industry, providing a best-in-class offering that empowers customers to make better, faster decisions.



