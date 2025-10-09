The rule introduces a new Red Flag compliance requirement. The BIS is warning that if a foreign company is minority owned or strongly connected in some other way—for example through board membership, shared management, or significant financial tie—to another company that’s already on a restricted list, like the Entity List, MEU List, or certain OFAC SDN lists, that could present a “red flag.”



And if an exporter can’t determine the ownership percentage of a foreign entity that may be affiliated with a listed party, they need to either:

Resolve the Red Flag through due diligence,

Apply for a BIS license, or

Identify a valid license exception before proceeding.

This puts greater emphasis on understanding beneficial ownership structures, which may be challenging in jurisdictions where corporate ownership information is not publicly disclosed or readily available.