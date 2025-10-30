What are the differences between the BIS 50% Rule and the OFAC 50% Rule?

Sanctions are government-imposed restrictions used to influence the behavior of individuals, entities, or countries by limiting their access to financial systems, trade, or resources—typically in response to activities that threaten national security, foreign policy, or international norms. The OFAC 50% Rule is part of U.S. sanctions enforcement.



Essentially, if an entity is owned 50% or more by blocked persons (i.e., they are sanctioned), then the property and transactions of that entity also become blocked. The entity is treated as if it were also on the OFAC Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, even if it is not explicitly listed.



The new BIS Affiliates Rule is part of the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR). It imposes licensing requirements for exports, reexports, and in-country transfers of “controlled items” to entities that are owned 50% or more by parties on the BIS Entity List, designated on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list under certain identifiers, or the Military End-User (MEU) List. A licensing requirement is official authorization from the U.S. government before exporting certain goods, software, and/or or technology. As an example, exporting a controlled semiconductor to a company on the BIS Entity List may require a Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) license.