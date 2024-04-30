The term "circular ownership" is used to describe a specific type of corporate structuring. Circular ownership exists when one company owns a significant stake in another, which in turn owns a stake in the first company creating a loop or "circle" of ownership. The network of businesses involved in these loops, however, often involves more than two organizations. The networks can be very large, with many layers, making determining ultimate beneficial ownership a challenge for compliance teams.



The purpose of creating complex corporate arrangements can range from managing different business operations, risk mitigation, and tax optimization, but obscuring ownership can also be a sign of illicit activity in a network. That's why customer or supplier due diligence should take note of circular ownership, so that as part of a risk-based approach to anti-money laundering, sanctions screening, counter-financing of terrorism, and so on, it's possible to unravel the network and make decisions with confidence about who you’re really working with.



Circular ownership complicates the process of due diligence and risk assessment because of a lack of transparency surrounding who ultimately owns or controls a business, i.e. who you’re working with becomes obscured. This is significant because if an ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) is sanctioned or considered high risk for some other reason, financial institutions, regulated businesses, and other organizations may need to off-board them or take action to mitigate the risk.