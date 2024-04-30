The term "circular ownership" is used to describe a specific type of corporate structuring. Circular ownership exists when one company owns a significant stake in another, which in turn owns a stake in the first company creating a loop or "circle" of ownership. The network of businesses involved in these loops, however, often involves more than two organizations. The networks can be very large, with many layers, making determining ultimate beneficial ownership a challenge for compliance teams.
The purpose of creating complex corporate arrangements can range from managing different business operations, risk mitigation, and tax optimization, but obscuring ownership can also be a sign of illicit activity in a network. That's why customer or supplier due diligence should take note of circular ownership, so that as part of a risk-based approach to anti-money laundering, sanctions screening, counter-financing of terrorism, and so on, it's possible to unravel the network and make decisions with confidence about who you’re really working with.
Circular ownership complicates the process of due diligence and risk assessment because of a lack of transparency surrounding who ultimately owns or controls a business, i.e. who you’re working with becomes obscured. This is significant because if an ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) is sanctioned or considered high risk for some other reason, financial institutions, regulated businesses, and other organizations may need to off-board them or take action to mitigate the risk.
At its core, circular ownership is a sophisticated network of business ownership relationships where entities ultimately control each other in an endless loop. Circular ownership structures are not illegal and can be used for investment portfolio de-risking by investors and financial institutions to drive better risk-adjusted performance; however, they can also be used to conceal beneficial ownership and can therefore be implicated in organized crime, sanctions evasion, money laundering, tax evasion, and other forms of financial crime.
Through its Shell Company Indicator tool, Moody’s has flagged circa. 61,000 corporate entities globally that have a circular ownership pattern within their structure. This sheds light on the potential scale of use and the avenues for illicit activity to exist. However, this data also provides a means to carry out targeted enhanced due diligence that helps get to the core of risk exposure and who the UBOs are within complex corporate structures in third-party organizations when paired with beneficial ownership data.
Key to understanding circular ownership is understanding beneficial ownership. A beneficial owner is defined by FATF as: “...the natural person(s) who ultimately owns or controls a customer and/or the natural person on whose behalf a transaction is being conducted. It also includes those persons who exercise ultimate effective control over a legal person or arrangement.”
Using circular ownership, individuals can try to exploit loopholes in beneficial ownership regulations to create complex and opaque webs of control. An individual may, for example, hold minimal shares or voting rights in a company, well below the threshold for being considered a beneficial owner, but by structuring a chain of ownership where each entity controls the other, they manage to effectively maintain control while evading scrutiny.
Understanding who the ultimate beneficial owners (UBO) of a business are can be achieved through access to beneficial ownership data held in third-party databases, such as Moody's, and in commercial registers, financial authorities, and tax offices around the world.
To provide an example of circular ownership, imagine Jane Doe holds a minimal number of shares and voting rights in Company A, falling well below the 25% threshold for beneficial ownership identification set out by FATF and adopted in many regions. Unbeknown to regulators and compliance teams, Jane also exerts significant control over other companies linked to Company A through a circular ownership structure. Through this network of ownership, Jane is effectively the beneficial owner of Company A, even though this would not be obvious without investigation.
Owner, Jane Doe, ultimately owns 90.02% of the focal company - Company A - despite only having a direct stake of 4.24%.
Such complex ownership arrangements, particularly when compounded with numerous layers of intermediary entities across different jurisdictions, can create a barrier to uncovering Jane’s identity as the ultimate beneficial owner, and therefore what risk she may pose.
Criminals and sanctioned individuals create and exploit circular ownership structures to launder money, evade taxes, finance terrorism, or engage in other illicit activities, shielded by these convoluted structures. These structures, however, can be understood and made clear with access to the right data and tools to assess risk.
It is possible to identify instances of circular ownership and build this data into risk assessment, compliance, and monitoring processes. As discussed, Moody’s has identified circular ownership patterns through its Shell Company Indicator tool.
Of the 472 million companies Moody's analyzed in November 2023:
For those working in compliance, risk management, and anti-financial crime teams, this is key data to include in enhanced due diligence and decision-making processes.
Moody’s Shell Company Indicator employs a comprehensive approach to identifying risky corporate structures that may warrant further investigation. It recognizes seven themes of risk associated with suspicious corporate behaviors, including circular ownership, to provide actionable insights.
The Shell Company Indicator brings hidden risks, like circular ownership, to the surface through its analysis-driven indicators that can be used during customer and third-party onboarding, enhanced due diligence, and risk monitoring.
Making use of Shell Company Indicator helps strengthen an organization’s risk assessment and due diligence processes by uncovering signs of circular ownership and other risk-relevant factors such as atypical directorships, mass registrations, abnormal dormancy, jurisdictional risk, outlier age of individuals, and financial anomalies. It supports targeted investigations into risks to enable better decision-making.
Moody’s Shell Company Indicator can help you uncover instances of circular ownership within your counterparty network, so they can be investigated more fully. The tool provides typology-driven flags during customer or third-party onboarding and risk monitoring to develop a true picture of risk and support decisions about who you work with.
If you would like to discuss Shell Company Indicator, or our other compliance and third-party risk management solutions, please get in touch – we would love to hear from you.