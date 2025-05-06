A bank’s approach to prevention, detection, and punishment of financial crime starts with CDD, aimed at using data to identify and verify a customer to ensure they aren't a criminal before onboarding them. This is the start of a know your customer (KYC) compliance and risk management process that goes on throughout the duration of a customer’s relationship with a bank, fintech, neobank, and other regulated financial institutions.



Customer due diligence is carried out on every person a FI plans to transact with. This could be a person opening a current account, a business entity applying for a loan, or it could be investigating a person who owns a business the bank will be helping to finance. The financial institution wants to understand the individual and their source of funds to ensure they are legitimate and to comply with up to date AML/CTF regulation.



The aim of CDD is to provide clarity, so FI's know who they are doing business with and the risks of doing business with them. This means when KYC and AML data checks are carried out, clients will often be given a risk rating from low risk to high risk - helping the bank make decisions about onboarding, off-boarding, and ongoing monitoring.



Each year, fines for non-compliance with anti-money laundering regulations run into many billions of dollars globally. In 2024, one of the largest AML fines issued in the US was for $3.09 billion given to a bank for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and AML compliance.



Apart from the direct financial loss caused by a fine, the damage to a business’ reputation can be immeasurable. It's essential FIs have robust, in-depth CDD processes tailored to their regulatory environment, products, and customer base.



Each country will have its own AML and CTF regulations, requiring different CDD rules to be followed. However there are "4 pillars of KYC" that are similar the world over:

Identify and verify the identity of customers Identify and verify the identity of the beneficial owners of companies Understand the nature and purpose of customer relationships to develop risk profiles Conduct ongoing monitoring to identify and report suspicious transactions and, on a risk basis, to maintain and update information

In the UK, CDD is required to comply with anti-money laundering regulations that are overseen by the FCA. In the European Union (EU), anti-money laundering directives (AMLD) are updated and published periodically to harmonize regulation across member states. There is also a global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with 36 member states that include all the major financial centers in the world and whose published standards comprise “a comprehensive and consistent framework of measures, which countries should implement to combat money laundering and terrorist financing…”