One of the most compelling aspects of pKYC is the potential for greater operational efficiency. If a team were to manually or “traditionally” monitor a customer population for changes in material risk factors on an ongoing basis, the task would be epic and, in all likelihood, unmanageable. However, if the team were only investigating specific customer or entity profiles when the pKYC workflow flagged a material change, this would have the potential to create significant efficiencies. It would also remove the need to track when clients were coming up to their renewed review period, which would require some vigilance without automation.



Re-screening a smaller percentage of customers who have had a change – for example of ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) – is vastly more efficient than investigating the whole population. Interrogating Moody’s data on private companies, it’s possible to begin to see how material risks can be zeroed in on to deliver greater efficiency.

EU: 94 million companies analyzed from Jan 2022 to Feb 2025, 19.43% had a change of registered address

Africa: 26 million companies analyzed from Jan 2022 to Feb 2025, 29.68% changed the nature of their business

UK: 20 million companies analyzed from Jan 2022 to Feb 2025, 2.34% had a change of UBO

Casting our minds back to the traditional “renew and refresh” approach, had each of these companies been assigned a medium risk categorization during onboarding in January 2022, these changes would only have been uncovered in 2025. If nearly 30% of companies in Africa, sometimes considered a region where it is more difficult to source entity data, had a change in the nature of their business that was uncovered after 3 years, and this required EDD, the task of investigation and remediation becomes significant.