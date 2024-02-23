Know your business – 5 obligations relating to the Digital Services Act

The overarching goal of the DSA is to foster safer online environments. Under the new rules, online platforms must implement ways to prevent and remove illegal goods, services, or content while simultaneously giving users the means to report issues and lodge complaints.



Additionally, the DSA bans targeted advertising based on a person’s sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, or political beliefs and puts restrictions on targeted advertising to children. It also requires online platforms to provide more transparency on how their algorithms work.



Online platforms that qualify as online marketplaces are subject to a know your business obligation, which means that they must verify the identity of traders who use their platform to sell products and services to consumers.



For traders, it is important to keep in mind they are responsible for the accuracy of the information that now needs to be provided to the digital service provider. On the other hand, providers of online marketplaces need to understand this obligation applies to new traders on their platform, as well as traders who are already active.



Regarding active traders - those who have already been onboarded – digital service providers must use reasonable efforts to verify them within 12 months of the DSA’s introduction. If the trader does not correct or complete their information, the provider must promptly suspend the provision of services until the KYB obligations are met.