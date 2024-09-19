Entity verification is a key part of KYB and crucial to answering the question, “Who am I doing business with?” It’s the starting point for understanding risk across your counterparty network. Among current economic and geopolitical uncertainties, stringent regulation, and data management challenges, the need for robust entity verification has never been more important.



Moody's recent study into Entity Verification highlighted the role it plays in effective risk management, with 90% of respondents viewing entity verification as essential or important. It provides the bedrock for further due diligence and enhanced due diligence.



With business interconnectivity, supply chains that can run into many tiers, and customers who are truly global, knowing who you are doing business is critical, but also complicated. Companies particularly face challenges around new and changing regulation, as well as access to unified data as it can become disparate and siloed in many organizations.



Despite these challenges, starting with entity verification data and moving through a robust KYB process can end in a "golden record", which provides a single view of a data entity. This can be used for risk and compliance, but it can also be leveraged across your organization for competitive advantage.