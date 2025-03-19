However, correspondent banking can expose financial institutions to significant risks, specifically those of money laundering and terrorist financing. Criminals are able to exploit the complexity and reach of correspondent banking relationships to obscure the origins of illicit funds, making it challenging for authorities to trace and prevent financial crime.



Many banks have been fined for processing prohibited payments. Back in 2019, UniCredit Group paid a hefty $1.3 billion fine for processing prohibited transactions and in 2023, Swedbank Latvia was fined $3.4m for processing transactions related to Crimea through US correspondent banks.



The complex transaction chains involved in correspondent banking business make it harder to trace illicit funds and a lack of transparency in relationships can hinder attempts to detect unlawful activities. Moreover, jurisdictional variations in AML compliance standards, customer due diligence, and anti-financial crime regulations creates gaps that can be exploited to access the global financial system illegally.



High transaction volumes can make it easier for money launderers to blend illicit funds with legitimate ones. Correspondent banking also provides criminals with access to a vast network of financial institutions worldwide.