Correspondent banking plays a key role in the global financial system. It facilitates cross-border transactions and supports international trade. Correspondent banking involves financial institutions providing services on behalf of other banks, usually in different countries. These services include conducting transactions, processing wire transfers, and document collection. The relationships within correspondent banking are crucial for international trade, particularly for emerging and developing economies.
However, correspondent banking can expose financial institutions to significant risks, specifically those of money laundering and terrorist financing. Criminals are able to exploit the complexity and reach of correspondent banking relationships to obscure the origins of illicit funds, making it challenging for authorities to trace and prevent financial crime.
Many banks have been fined for processing prohibited payments. Back in 2019, UniCredit Group paid a hefty $1.3 billion fine for processing prohibited transactions and in 2023, Swedbank Latvia was fined $3.4m for processing transactions related to Crimea through US correspondent banks.
The complex transaction chains involved in correspondent banking business make it harder to trace illicit funds and a lack of transparency in relationships can hinder attempts to detect unlawful activities. Moreover, jurisdictional variations in AML compliance standards, customer due diligence, and anti-financial crime regulations creates gaps that can be exploited to access the global financial system illegally.
High transaction volumes can make it easier for money launderers to blend illicit funds with legitimate ones. Correspondent banking also provides criminals with access to a vast network of financial institutions worldwide.
Criminals use a range of techniques to obscure fund trails using correspondent banks, including:
In response to money laundering risks, some financial institutions have adopted a practice known as de-risking, where they avoid conducting business with an entire region or customer class deemed high risk. However, the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) does not recommend this as good practice as it can lead to unintentional financial exclusion; further reductions in transparency; and – ironically – heightened exposure to money laundering and terrorist financing risks as it may drive financial transactions underground instead of allowing the risk to be detected and tackled.
Mitigating money laundering risks in correspondent banking can be a challenge. Domestic banks processing transactions on behalf of foreign banks often depend on the foreign banks’ AML capabilities. In some cases, a foreign bank's AML compliance program may not meet the requirements of domestic banks, exposing them to potential risks.
To better combat money laundering risks in correspondent banking, regulatory authorities and financial institutions need to implement robust anti-money laundering (AML) measures and know your customer (KYC) due diligence. These processes include enhanced due diligence, transaction monitoring, information sharing, and compliance with international standards.
Correspondent banking remains essential for global trade and economic growth, but it comes with money laundering and terrorist financing risks. To better safeguard the financial system, regulatory authorities and financial institutions need to work together to implement robust AML and KYC measures.
