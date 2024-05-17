Nuray Yücesoy: The conservative nature of compliance groups within the banking sector can make adoption of new technologies challenging. Fear of new practices resulting from AI and a lack of detailed guidance from regulators pose hurdles. Despite regulators encouraging new technologies, like AI, their stance isn’t fully detailed. Uncertainty in this area poses risks for early adopters who are eager to progress but who may experience uncertain outcomes and approvals related to their innovations.



There is a growing need for compliance officers who are versed in regulatory frameworks and who are also innovative, data-driven, and capable of navigating the nuanced challenges of modern finance. Their expertise will be crucial in fostering an environment where compliance is seen not just as a regulatory requirement but a dynamic component of strategic decision-making and a way to grow the business.



Francis Marinier: AI in financial crime compliance operates at various levels, from data preparation and cleaning to detection and investigation. Traditional methods often use AI as an additional layer on top of rule-based systems, but a more holistic approach is emerging.



Nicolas Pintart: The new approach to anti-financial crime processes starts with AI and ML instead of them being leveraged as an afterthought. It is more efficient this way in detecting new patterns, minimizing false positives, and optimizing operational efficiency. The key is to have a unified view of compliance and an open mind to creating the most efficient and effective approach. This emphasizes the importance of collaboration between solution providers, financial institutions, and regulators.



Thanks to early adopters in financial services, vendors have been able to enhance their AI/ML tools. In return, financial institutions have had the opportunity to customize new tools according to their specific needs, essentially shaping the future of compliance with their vision.