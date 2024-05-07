The UK is an attractive place to register companies. Access to world class professional services, with a respect for the rule of law, alongside proximity to powerhouse economic centers in London, Europe and across the Atlantic. These fundamentals are attractive to both good and bad economic actors.



Sanctions



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been another major accelerator in legislative change. London’s connectivity to Russia was a particular focus for law makers who ensured the ECCTA passed through the legislative process in under two weeks to tackle the issue of sanctioned individuals/entities potentially exploiting legitimate corporate vehicles.



Fraud



Fraud is also higher up the policy agenda for UK Government than at any time in recent decades. Fraud accounts for around 40% of all crimes in England and Wales, 70% of which has an international element. Large scale fraudulent operations benefit from complex business networks to launder proceeds and create the veneer of legitimacy. Europol reported last year that 80% of criminal networks active in the EU abuse legitimate corporate vehicles.



Shell companies and mass registration



Moody’s recent Shell Company Indicator insight and analysis shows us why transparency has become such a pressing issue for the UK. Mass registration for example enables bulk creation of so-called zombie or burner companies. Evidence of control is deliberately obscured, legitimate purpose is unclear and once used they are often quickly deceased.



According to Moody’s data there have been over 200,000 companies created via Mass Registration in the UK since 2020. UK company formations last year topped over 1 million in total, around 8% of all global formations. That’s a lot of data to process, and a lot of potential risk to identify.



Digging deeper into this Mass Registration cohort we found that 9,770 companies have substantial ownership links to China (>5% holdings). Remarkably, 8,440 companies are registered to just 10 addresses.



Suspicious registration patterns, ownership networks, and financial history are not exclusive to the UK. However, these trends evidence why the UK is moving forward to clean up its register.