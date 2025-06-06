Ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) transparency is important for companies to understand who they are doing business with. In today's era of heightened corporate transparency, the ability to identify beneficial owners and the associated risks they may pose can be part of an organization's robust risk mitigation strategy.



Our latest whitepaper, Out of the dark: Unveiling hidden risk associated with ultimate beneficial ownership, explores the complexities behind different corporate structures and the challenges of UBO identification and suggests best practices on implementing technology and data analytics to assist with UBO identification efforts.