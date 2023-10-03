PEPs screening using integrated risk assessment

The PEP landscape is continually in flux – elections, appointments, births, deaths, and marriages all contribute to changing PEP status. There are arguments for taking the approach of “once a PEP, always a PEP.” This is because of influence – be that current, future, or residual – which may never be lost to someone who has been categorized a PEP. For example, a retired, but senior, politician may always have the ability to influence decisions involving public funds of stated owned enterprises.



These factors make managing PEP-related risks dynamic to say the least.



Perpetual KYC provides an effective, risk-based approach to due diligence and monitoring of PEPs risk. pKYC enables organizations to automate data checks during an onboarding process that identify PEPs and PEPs by association. For example, if there is a PEP who is an ultimate beneficial owner of an organization being onboarded, checks can reveal this information, and show what percentage ownership they have. In addition, checks can also show what level of risk a PEP represents based on information such as the role they perform, their seniority, and which country they’re based in.



After onboarding, organizations can use pKYC to carry out a continual risk assessment process in near real-time that analyzes a PEP’s risk profile for changes or identifies new PEPs or PEPs by association. Perhaps a PEP is onboarded and a risk factor changes – maybe there is a new negative news story linking them to corruption – this can be flagged to compliance teams and action taken accordingly. Or, if a customer/entity has been onboarded and there is an election with a new PEP created, this can also be flagged to compliance teams to trigger enhanced due diligence.



pKYC offers organizations dynamic, automated, integrated risk assessment, so that it’s possible to know whom you are doing business with and to make better decisions based on an accurate picture of risk.