Sanctions Compliance in Asset Management

Asset management firms globally could face significant fines and reputational damage for non-compliance with sanctions laws and regulations. Firms may conduct sanctions screening of investors and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals to understand sanctions risk exposure before onboarding and then monitoring them on an ongoing basis as ties to a sanctioned jurisdiction or entity can create vulnerabilities to compliance failings.



When an asset manager becomes aware that an investor may be subject to sanctions, it is generally considered best practice to respond promptly. Delays in addressing the situation — such as failing to reject, block, or freeze the relevant assets — could potentially expose firms to regulatory scrutiny or enforcement actions.



This is relevant for non-bank financial institutions, including asset managers who may be subject to compliance obligations depending on their jurisdiction and regulatory environment.



Maintaining an effective, always-on sanctions compliance framework that screens clients and beneficial owners for risk may be important for asset management firms.



This article looks at ongoing sanctions screening, how asset management firms can identify direct and indirect sanctions risks, and the practical steps firms can take to strengthen compliance frameworks.