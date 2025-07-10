Sanctions Compliance in Asset Management

Asset management firms globally could face significant fines and reputational damage for non-compliance with sanctions laws and regulations. Firms may conduct sanctions screening of investors and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals to understand sanctions risk exposure before onboarding and then monitoring them on an ongoing basis as ties to a sanctioned jurisdiction or entity can create vulnerabilities to compliance failings.
When an asset manager becomes aware that an investor may be subject to sanctions, it is generally considered best practice to respond promptly. Delays in addressing the situation — such as failing to reject, block, or freeze the relevant assets — could potentially expose firms to regulatory scrutiny or enforcement actions.
This is relevant for non-bank financial institutions, including asset managers who may be subject to compliance obligations depending on their jurisdiction and regulatory environment.
Maintaining an effective, always-on sanctions compliance framework that screens clients and beneficial owners for risk may be important for asset management firms.
This article looks at ongoing sanctions screening, how asset management firms can identify direct and indirect sanctions risks, and the practical steps firms can take to strengthen compliance frameworks.
Ongoing screening is a cornerstone of effective sanctions risk management and compliance in asset management. It enables firms to remain vigilant to evolving risks and maintain the integrity of their client base. Without ongoing monitoring, new sanctions risk exposure could go unnoticed.
A strong sanctions screening program also supports a firm’s reputation and can help build investor confidence. Demonstrating a commitment to proactive risk management signals a robust compliance culture.
Asset managers can adopt a robust, risk-based approach to sanctions compliance to identify both directly sanctioned individuals or entities and those indirectly sanctioned — i.e., entities owned or controlled by sanctioned parties.
Robust sanctions screening: Starting at onboarding, asset managers can use solutions to automate client screening against up-to-date sanctions lists — such as those maintained by the UK, UN, EU, and US. Since sanctions lists are dynamic, ongoing monitoring can confirm that changes in a client’s status are detected and acted upon with minimal delay.
Assess ownership and control structures: Under many international sanctions regimes, entities owned (50% or more) or controlled by sanctioned individuals are also considered sanctioned. It’s important for asset managers to understand when a client is sanctioned by extension, as this also creates risk exposure.
Leverage technology with integrated data: Advanced screening tools that incorporate data on sanctions, beneficial ownership, shell company risk, and corporate structures can help detect hidden relationships and control structures. Integrating adverse media into screening processes can also reveal red flags not found on official lists, offering a more holistic view of risk.
Audit and review: Periodically reviewing sanctions compliance processes helps identify gaps and areas for improvement. Benchmarking practices against regulatory expectations and industry standards can help firms stay ahead of compliance risks.
Sanctions compliance is not just a back-office function — it’s important for asset managers navigating a dynamic risk and regulatory environment. With continuous screening, leveraging advanced data and technology, firms can better protect themselves and their reputations.
A proactive, risk-based approach can support compliance efforts and strengthens investor confidence for long-term resilience.
At Moody’s, we support asset managers and asset management firms with sanctions data and screening tools, integrated in one compliance solution. Customers can combine global sanctions data, beneficial ownership intelligence, adverse media screening, and advanced analytics to support decision making and regulatory alignment.
Contact us today to speak with a member of the team about sanctions screening or request a demo of our solutions tailored for asset management firms.