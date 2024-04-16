The constantly evolving battle with financial crime | The infinite game

The cat-and-mouse struggle playing out between financial criminals and those who try to stop them is marked by ever-evolving, sophisticated criminal tactics, relentless countermeasures, and a constant drive to innovate and win. This is the premise of The Infinite Game, a Moody’s short documentary series that explores the complex world of financial crime, its hidden costs, and the measures taken to thwart it.
Moody's presents The Infinite Game in a narrative documentary style series, aiming to shed light on the connections that exist between the criminal and corporate worlds – whether intended or exploited. Over the course of three, 10-minute episodes, it provides insights into the reality of compliance, illustrating its role in preventing organized crimes such as money laundering, fraud, and modern slavery, emphasizing the far-reaching consequences of such crimes and illustrating the impacts on people’s lives.
By understanding that combatting financial crime can never be a “set and forget” activity but is instead a forever-battle with a sophisticated adversary, ground can be won.
The rapidly evolving tools and tactics used by criminals to perpetrate financial crime create a world of exponential risk for companies, so continual innovation with AI and human-assisted solutions is needed to outpace wrongdoers.
The Infinite Game comprises three compelling episodes:
The high stakes of financial crime are evident, with an estimated 2% to 5% of global GDP being laundered each year, amounting to between $800 million and $2 trillion each year globally. The hidden costs are equally large, with an estimated 46.9 million people trapped in modern slavery and $22 billion worth of AML fines issued globally in 2022 alone. But the fightback is formidable.
Moody's is investing heavily in AML innovation, and banks are spending significant amounts on AML compliance. In fact, the average bank spends around US$48 million per year on AML, with US banks collectively spending over US$25 billion annually.
Moody’s documentary series is an essential watch for anyone wanting to understand the realities of financial crime, its complexities, and ways to fight it, with the crucial role of compliance and risk management in this ongoing battle.
Moody's has leveraged its expertise to shed light on key issues, providing insights and demonstrating how organizations that master compliance and risk management can turn today's risks into tomorrow's wins.
The Infinite Game is not just a documentary series; it is a call to action. It urges people to stay informed, to understand the vast landscape of financial crime, and to recognize their role in combating it. The battle against financial crime is an infinite game, and every player counts.
Watch the series. Engage with the content. Join the conversation.
The series features contributions from a range of experts, including Keith Berry, Oliver Bullough, Katie Conroy, Danielle Ferry, Richard Graham, Alex Pillow, Art Prapha, Zoe Trodd, and Geoff White.
Thank you to everyone who helped in the making of this series, with particular recognition to Mark Rundle, Joe Cogan, Alex Pillow, Claire Truscott, and Lexi Fox-Mills.