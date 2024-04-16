The constantly evolving battle with financial crime | The infinite game

The cat-and-mouse struggle playing out between financial criminals and those who try to stop them is marked by ever-evolving, sophisticated criminal tactics, relentless countermeasures, and a constant drive to innovate and win. This is the premise of The Infinite Game, a Moody’s short documentary series that explores the complex world of financial crime, its hidden costs, and the measures taken to thwart it.



Moody's presents The Infinite Game in a narrative documentary style series, aiming to shed light on the connections that exist between the criminal and corporate worlds – whether intended or exploited. Over the course of three, 10-minute episodes, it provides insights into the reality of compliance, illustrating its role in preventing organized crimes such as money laundering, fraud, and modern slavery, emphasizing the far-reaching consequences of such crimes and illustrating the impacts on people’s lives.



By understanding that combatting financial crime can never be a “set and forget” activity but is instead a forever-battle with a sophisticated adversary, ground can be won.



The rapidly evolving tools and tactics used by criminals to perpetrate financial crime create a world of exponential risk for companies, so continual innovation with AI and human-assisted solutions is needed to outpace wrongdoers.