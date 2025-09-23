So, what can banks do differently when it comes to AML screening? The answer could lie in taking a proactive stance.



A proactive AML approach might include continual monitoring of changing risks across a customer base—leveraging a perpetual KYC approach, which looks for relevant risk alerts and flags those to the relevant team in the bank. Or it could mean regular periodic reviews of high-risk customers, including robust re-screening or even enhanced due diligence processes.



This kind of approach to risk and compliance may help demonstrate that adequate, risk-based controls are in place to detect and prevent money laundering, as waiting to uncover risk can be a risk itself.



Other factors that could be considered as part of a proactive AML approach include:

Regularly auditing AML controls: Internal audit functions may challenge the effectiveness of a compliance team’s processes and controls and recommend improvements.

Internal audit functions may challenge the effectiveness of a compliance team’s processes and controls and recommend improvements. Seeking second opinions: Engaging external consultants for periodic reviews of AML procedures could help validate existing processes and/or uncover blind spots or gaps in controls.

Engaging external consultants for periodic reviews of AML procedures could help validate existing processes and/or uncover blind spots or gaps in controls. Prioritizing customers with high-risk associations: Particular attention may be placed on screening customers with high-risk associations, for example screening for sanctions by association or for politically exposed persons (PEPs) and PEPs by association. These are people who may be in a position to influence political decision-makers or those who control state funds.

As Nicola Passariello, Moody’s industry practice lead for compliance and third-party risk management, put it, “Never underestimate publicly exposed persons. In some countries, a member of a prominent, powerful family could be considered a politically exposed person, even though they don’t have an official role—they may still have significant influence.”