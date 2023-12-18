Bad actors show up in the news well before they appear on any watchlist but monitoring for adverse media in a continuous news cycle can be labor intensive for compliance teams of any size. You can easily surface hidden risk pertaining to your customers and third parties by screening with our adverse media database, which include:

Over 120,000 trusted media sources - tap into global media coverage ranging from large multinational publications down to small, regional circulations.

80+ risk codes and filters - filter your negative media search based on your unique policies from accusation through conviction.

Multiple delivery options - allow to run independently or integrate with your existing compliance solutions.

Harnessing our innovative technology and industry expertise, Moody’s automates accurate screening and swift onboarding of customers and third parties. We continue our support throughout the customer lifecycle by enabling the perpetual monitoring of counterparty risk across global business networks in near real-time. Our industry practice group stays up to date with the changing regulatory environment to ensure that our solutions can adapt while also keeping our clients updated so that they can proactively prepare for changes.



Moody’s is helping customers automate onboarding journeys in 197 countries, across 211 jurisdictions: completing 800M+ new customer and third-party checks each day on average in 2022, including screening against our database of 17M+ risk profiles, 446M+ entities, and 34K+ sanctioned entities.