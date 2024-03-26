Automated data collection - AI enables automated collection of vast amounts of data from various sources such as news articles, social media, regulatory databases, and more. Moody’s expands our content coverage by using AI to process data in multiple languages.



Natural language processing - NLP algorithms can analyze and understand the meaning of text data, allowing AI systems to extract pertinent information from unstructured text sources. This capability is crucial for adverse media screening, as it enables the identification of relevant mentions and associations even within complex and nuanced language. Moody’s also uses NLP for content and duplicate filtering, which is essential to improve content quality and increase both content coverage and the efficiency of human reviews.



Entity recognition - AI-powered systems can recognize and extract entities (such as names of individuals, organizations, or locations) mentioned in adverse media content. By accurately identifying entities, AI enhances the precision of adverse media screening, ensuring that relevant information is properly captured and analyzed.



Pattern recognition - AI algorithms can identify patterns and trends within adverse media data, including common themes, event categories, keywords, and contextual information. This ability allows for more effective identification of potential risks and trends over time, helping organizations stay ahead of emerging threats. For example, we use AI to add a sanctions evasion knowledge tag on related articles.



Generative AI investigation assistant - Gen AI helps investigate flagged/alerted entities using chat-based interactive queries and acts as a second line of defense. We can access all our data from a central Gen AI tool to investigate and research any entity.



AI revolutionized adverse media ingestion by automating data collection, enhancing data analysis through NLP and entity recognition, identifying patterns and trends, and enabling real-time monitoring. These capabilities empower organizations to conduct more thorough and efficient adverse media screening, strengthening their risk management and compliance efforts.



AI also enhances the trustworthiness of media for ingestion by verifying data credibility, detecting biases, fact-checking information, providing transparency and explainability, and continuously learning and improving. These capabilities contribute to more reliable and accurate adverse media screening outcomes, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and effectively manage risks.