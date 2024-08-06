Various regions worldwide have implemented regulations to enhance corporate transparency and combat financial crimes through UBO disclosure.



In the United States, the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), part of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, requires certain companies to disclose their beneficial owners to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This act requires that UBO information such as name, birthdate, address, a unique identifying number are provided and an image of the identification document used to obtain the identifying number.



In the European Union, member states were required to set up public UBO registers by January 2020. These registers contain details such as the UBO's name, birth date, nationality and nature of their beneficial interest. However, in November 2022 the European Court of Justice ruled that public access to these registers was a breach of privacy. Consequently, access is now restricted to competent authorities and entities with a legitimate interest.



The recently adopted EU's AMLD Package strengthens the requirements for beneficial ownership registers and makes sure people with a legitimate interest – such as journalists, civil society organizations, authorities and supervisory bodies, have immediate and free access to beneficial ownership information.



The recently published regulation provides additional guidance on the identification of ownership including both direct and indirect interest and control by other means as key factors to determine the ultimate beneficial owner of a legal entity.



Whilst the general threshold for identification and verification of ownership remains at 25% of voting and or interest rights, member estates can request a lower threshold for higher risk categories such as higher risk sectors. In this situation the threshold should be set at no more than 15% of the ownership interest. As the regulation states *:



“In the case of indirect shareholding, the beneficial owners should be identified by multiplying the shares in the ownership chain. To that end, all shares directly or indirectly owned by the same natural person should be added together. That requires the shareholding on every level of ownership to be taken into account”



In the UK, the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 is now in place. UK companies and limited liability partnerships must create and maintain a register of people with significant control (PSCs). The Register of Overseas Entities requires overseas entities owning property in the UK to disclose their beneficial owners.



In the APAC region, regulations vary significantly. Singapore requires companies to maintain a Register of Registrable Controllers (RORC), which is accessible to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) upon request. Australia, on the other hand, currently does not require companies to maintain UBO information unless they fall under existing AML obligations. There are plans to implement what’s known as Tranche 2, which will align the country with the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) recommendations on international AML standards. Malaysia, which will be going through a FATF mutual evaluation slated for 2025, issued updated guidelines on beneficial ownership reporting requirements. The Companies Commission of Malaysia effected policy changes to strengthen its beneficial ownership reporting framework, which includes removing exemptions on reporting obligations and introducing a new definition of a “beneficial owner”.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) implemented UBO regulations in 2020, requiring existing entities to submit UBO data by mid-2021. Corporate entities are obliged to disclose UBO information on any entity which owns, directly or indirectly, 25% or more of a company.