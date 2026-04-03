Regulatory context and implementation roadmaps



The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 2026 baseline standards for automated anti-money laundering (AML) solutions extend beyond customer due diligence (CDD). CBN’s 2026 Baseline Standards reflect a greater emphasis on the identification, screening, and monitoring of beneficiaries.



As part of this, Nigerian institutions are expected, as part of supervisory engagement, to submit an Implementation Roadmap by June 10, 2026. This roadmap would illustrate how the institution will meet the beneficiary identification requirement in practice, including:

how beneficiary data is captured at onboarding or transaction stage

how that data is linked to customers, transactions, and counterparties

how beneficiaries are screened and monitored over time

how these steps are documented and can be demonstrated end to end

The roadmap is not intended to be a high-level plan alone; it could serve as one of the mechanisms through which institutions may describe to supervisors how beneficiary identification is operationalized under the new standards.



UNODC estimates that money laundering may amount to around 2–5% of global GDP each year (approximately $ 800 billion to $2 trillion), highlighting the scale of illicit finance that AML frameworks seek to address. This broader context helps explain why supervisors may be placing greater emphasis on payment transparency and beneficiary visibility.



In parallel, The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) work on payment transparency under Recommendation 16 underscores the importance of originator and beneficiary information in supporting sanctions-related and suspicious-activity controls across the payment chain. Against this backdrop, and following Nigeria’s removal from FATF increased monitoring in October 2025, CBN’s Baseline Standards could be viewed as part of a broader shift toward more technology-led controls within its domestic supervisory framework.