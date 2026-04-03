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Beneficiary Identification under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2026 AML standards

Regulatory context and implementation roadmaps

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 2026 baseline standards for automated anti-money laundering (AML) solutions extend beyond customer due diligence (CDD). CBN’s 2026 Baseline Standards reflect a greater emphasis on the identification, screening, and monitoring of beneficiaries.

As part of this, Nigerian institutions are expected, as part of supervisory engagement, to submit an Implementation Roadmap by June 10, 2026. This roadmap would illustrate how the institution will meet the beneficiary identification requirement in practice, including:

  • how beneficiary data is captured at onboarding or transaction stage
  • how that data is linked to customers, transactions, and counterparties
  • how beneficiaries are screened and monitored over time
  • how these steps are documented and can be demonstrated end to end

The roadmap is not intended to be a high-level plan alone; it could serve as one of the mechanisms through which institutions may describe to supervisors how beneficiary identification is operationalized under the new standards.

UNODC estimates that money laundering may amount to around 2–5% of global GDP each year (approximately $ 800 billion to $2 trillion), highlighting the scale of illicit finance that AML frameworks seek to address. This broader context helps explain why supervisors may be placing greater emphasis on payment transparency and beneficiary visibility.

In parallel, The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) work on payment transparency under Recommendation 16 underscores the importance of originator and beneficiary information in supporting sanctions-related and suspicious-activity controls across the payment chain. Against this backdrop, and following Nigeria’s removal from FATF increased monitoring in October 2025, CBN’s Baseline Standards could be viewed as part of a broader shift toward more technology-led controls within its domestic supervisory framework.

5 Beneficiary-centric controls commonly reflected in roadmaps

Below are 5 beneficiarycentric controls often described in implementation roadmaps:

  1. Structured beneficiary data capture
    Implementation roadmaps often describe how payment and onboarding workflows capture core beneficiary attributes for relevant transaction types. The attributes commonly referenced may include beneficiary name, a unique identifier (where applicable), and sufficient locator information, aligned to existing CBN AML/CFT and sanctions requirements. In practice, this is frequently presented as a move toward more structured fields and consistent data standards that automated monitoring tools can parse and use reliably.

  2. Linkage to customer and counterparty profiles
    Roadmaps may also outline how beneficiary details are connected beyond individual payment messages. A common focus is whether beneficiary information is linked to customer, account, and counterparty profiles so risk indicators can be reviewed at the relationship level as well as at the single‑transaction level. This type of linkage is often described as supporting visibility into repeated interactions with higher‑risk beneficiaries across channels and products.

  3. Automated sanctions, PEP, and adverse media screening (near‑immediate)
    The Baseline Standards describe automated screening of customers and transactions against domestic and international sanctions lists, political exposed persons (PEPs) registers, internal watchlists, and adverse media sources, including the capability to support controls that aim to prevent onboarding or interrupt transactions when a sanctions match is confirmed. In that context, roadmaps commonly set out how screening coverage extends to both originators and beneficiaries, including timing (for example, immediate or near‑immediate checks) and how potential matches are handled, such as triage, escalation paths, and documentation.

  4. Risk‑based monitoring rules that use beneficiary characteristics Transaction monitoring sections of a roadmap may describe scenarios that incorporate beneficiary‑related risk factors. Examples might include repeated payments to the same higher‑risk beneficiary, unusual clusters of beneficiaries connected to one originator, or beneficiaries located in higher‑risk jurisdictions or sectors. This framing may complement volume‑based thresholds with patterns associated with how beneficiary relationships can be used in illicit flows.

  5. Auditability and evidencing for supervisors
    Roadmaps frequently address how beneficiary activity can be evidenced during supervisory review. This may include maintaining tamper‑resistant audit trails showing when and how beneficiaries were identified, screened, and risk‑assessed, and how potential matches were resolved or reported. It is also common to reference the ability to reproduce, upon request, beneficiary data, screening outcomes, investigation history, and any suspicious transactions reports or currency transaction reports connected to the relevant relationship or transaction.

Incorporating beneficiary-related risk into AML controls

The new framework highlights that effective AML increasingly extends beyond the immediate accountholder to beneficiaries and other relevant parties. This could mean evidencing:

  • Systematic capture of key beneficiary attributes (name, address or other locator information, and where applicable an acceptable means of identification) for relevant payment types, aligned with existing CBN and AML/CFT regulations.
  • Consistent linkage of beneficiary data to customer and counterparty records, supporting consolidated risk views at both originator and beneficiary level within the AML solution.
  • Nearrealtime screening of both originators and beneficiaries against domestic and international sanctions lists, PEP lists, internal watchlists, and adverse media sources, with controls that may result in automatic blocking on confirmed sanctions matches.
  • Riskbased rules and scenarios that explicitly incorporate beneficiary characteristics and behaviors (for example, repeated highrisk beneficiaries, unusual clusters of beneficiaries, or beneficiaries located in higherrisk jurisdictions).
  • Robust audit trails that show when and how beneficiaries were identified, screened, and riskassessed, including how potential matches were escalated, investigated, and resolved.

Risk based scope of AML implementation roadmaps

As financial institutions in Nigeria prepare Board‑endorsed implementation roadmaps, many are reviewing how their financial crime controls operate across the customer and beneficiary lifecycle. This typically includes consideration of controls across know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB), risk‑based profiling, ongoing monitoring, sanctions and PEPs screening, adverse media, case management, regulatory reporting, and governance of analytical or model‑driven tools.

Institutions assessed as higher risk, such as those involved in cross‑border payments, remittances, virtual assets, or correspondent banking, are often assessed by supervisors using risk-based expectations that may go beyond minimum baseline requirements.

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