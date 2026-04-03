Regulatory context and implementation roadmaps
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 2026 baseline standards for automated anti-money laundering (AML) solutions extend beyond customer due diligence (CDD). CBN’s 2026 Baseline Standards reflect a greater emphasis on the identification, screening, and monitoring of beneficiaries.
As part of this, Nigerian institutions are expected, as part of supervisory engagement, to submit an Implementation Roadmap by June 10, 2026. This roadmap would illustrate how the institution will meet the beneficiary identification requirement in practice, including:
The roadmap is not intended to be a high-level plan alone; it could serve as one of the mechanisms through which institutions may describe to supervisors how beneficiary identification is operationalized under the new standards.
UNODC estimates that money laundering may amount to around 2–5% of global GDP each year (approximately $ 800 billion to $2 trillion), highlighting the scale of illicit finance that AML frameworks seek to address. This broader context helps explain why supervisors may be placing greater emphasis on payment transparency and beneficiary visibility.
In parallel, The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) work on payment transparency under Recommendation 16 underscores the importance of originator and beneficiary information in supporting sanctions-related and suspicious-activity controls across the payment chain. Against this backdrop, and following Nigeria’s removal from FATF increased monitoring in October 2025, CBN’s Baseline Standards could be viewed as part of a broader shift toward more technology-led controls within its domestic supervisory framework.
Below are 5 beneficiarycentric controls often described in implementation roadmaps:
The new framework highlights that effective AML increasingly extends beyond the immediate accountholder to beneficiaries and other relevant parties. This could mean evidencing:
As financial institutions in Nigeria prepare Board‑endorsed implementation roadmaps, many are reviewing how their financial crime controls operate across the customer and beneficiary lifecycle. This typically includes consideration of controls across know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB), risk‑based profiling, ongoing monitoring, sanctions and PEPs screening, adverse media, case management, regulatory reporting, and governance of analytical or model‑driven tools.
Institutions assessed as higher risk, such as those involved in cross‑border payments, remittances, virtual assets, or correspondent banking, are often assessed by supervisors using risk-based expectations that may go beyond minimum baseline requirements.
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