A recurring theme in recent enforcement narratives is that entities at the edge of illicit activity may not themselves be listed, yet their ownership, transaction patterns, directorship, or service providers could be strongly associated with sanctioned individuals or entities. A purely list‑based approach to compliance could miss these exposures.



Recent enforcement actions and public statements suggest increased regulatory attention on risks arising from indirect relationships and behavioral signals which may indicate proximity to illicit finance, particularly where US authorities have highlighted money laundering concerns, or indeed where they have already deployed Section 311 measures.



In practice, organizations may encounter challenges in maintaining visibility into counterparty risk, including:

Limited visibility into ownership, control, and proxy relationships. Some structures may not trigger automated “50% rule” checks, yet still present sanctions exposure where a blocked person’s interest is obscured through trusts, nominees, or other arrangements.

Over‑reliance on exact matches in a list screening without network or graph‑based analysis to help uncover associated parties and associated risks.

Gaps in subcontractor and supplier due diligence activity, especially in areas such as logistics, aviation, maritime, and specialty chemicals.

Inconsistent escalation or follow-up when patterns suggest potential association with higher risk networks.

In a June 2025 publicly reported OFAC enforcement action, a venture capital firm was fined $216m after the agency cited risks associated with reliance on formal ownership structures. The enforcement action highlighted “the risk that US persons face when relying on formalistic ownership arrangements that obscure the true parties in interest behind an entity or investment, without sufficiently considering factors such as control or influence over that investment.”



A private equity firm late last year was fined $11.5m by OFAC for not considering who actually controls a given shell company. The action highlighted that appropriate “controls should reflect that OFAC authorities incorporate broad definitions of “interest” and “property interest” that look beyond legal formalities to underlying practical and economic realities.”