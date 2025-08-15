The UK Home Office has released guidance on the offence of failure to prevent fraud, as introduced by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.



This legislation is set to come into effect on September 1, 2025, and marks a significant shift in corporate accountability for fraud prevention. The guidance, published in November 2024, outlines the scope and requirements of the new offence, which applies to large organizations across all sectors of the UK economy.



The offence sits alongside existing law. So, the person who committed the fraud can be prosecuted individually for that fraud, while an organization may be prosecuted for failing to prevent it.



The offence of “failure to prevent fraud” applies to “large organizations”. These are defined as those meeting at least two of the following criteria:

More than 250 employees, More than £36m turnover, More than £18m in total assets.

These criteria apply to an entire organization, including any subsidiaries, regardless of their location.