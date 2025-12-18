3 supplier due diligence tips for risk management

When it comes to supply chain operations, companies are obliged to comply with laws regulating labor practices; corporate sustainability; ethical sourcing and supply chain transparency; product safety standards; cybersecurity; trade and customs regulations; sanctions; and more. It’s important that companies can work with suppliers, vendors, and third parties with transparency and accountability in the production process. In the unfortunate event of working with a third party who violates regulatory obligations, companies open themselves to potential reputational risk and non-compliance fines.
In addition to the above risks Choon highlights in the video, the top 3 supply chain risks on our radar for 2026 are:
- Continuation of tariff-driven supplier price negotiations
- Sourcing paralysis
- Sourcing reconfigurations (as the paralysis eases)
With tariffs still contributing the bulk of these pressures on supplier risks, it remains crucial for businesses to use data-driven analysis to understand a supplier’s financial health, run different scenarios to understand sourcing options, and build greater resilience to short-term shocks.