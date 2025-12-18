3 supplier due diligence tips for risk management

When it comes to supply chain operations, companies are obliged to comply with laws regulating labor practices; corporate sustainability; ethical sourcing and supply chain transparency; product safety standards; cybersecurity; trade and customs regulations; sanctions; and more. It’s important that companies can work with suppliers, vendors, and third parties with transparency and accountability in the production process. In the unfortunate event of working with a third party who violates regulatory obligations, companies open themselves to potential reputational risk and non-compliance fines.



In addition to the above risks Choon highlights in the video, the top 3 supply chain risks on our radar for 2026 are:



Continuation of tariff-driven supplier price negotiations

Sourcing paralysis

Sourcing reconfigurations (as the paralysis eases)



With tariffs still contributing the bulk of these pressures on supplier risks, it remains crucial for businesses to use data-driven analysis to understand a supplier’s financial health, run different scenarios to understand sourcing options, and build greater resilience to short-term shocks.