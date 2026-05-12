Supervisory attention on AML controls in the insurance sector has increased as part of a broader focus on non-bank financial institutions. Regulators continue to emphasize consistency, documentation, and the application of risk-based methodologies, for example through guidance from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, developments in EU AML reforms supported by the establishment of the anti-money laundering authority (AMLA), and FinCEN’s risk based program expectations.



At the same time, certain sanctions regimes (including those in the US, EU, and UK) are placing emphasis on ownership and control, particularly for policies connected to complex supply chains or international trade. For insurers operating across jurisdictions, this may translate into a need to reconcile local regulatory requirements with group‑wide policies and oversight.



In this environment, KYC and AML checks are increasingly viewed not as isolated compliance tasks, but as part of broader anti-financial crime risk management across underwriting, onboarding, and claims.