There might be a proliferation of financial products that can be managed from a phone and accessed via a card, but traditionally banks have offered accounts to children for a long time.



In the case of a good old bank account, a child becomes a part of an onboarding compliance process. Currently in the UK for instance, a child has to be at least 11 years old to open their own bank account and some bank accounts for children have a higher minimum age. Usually, a parent or guardian will need to be present to set up a bank account for a child – unless that child is aged 16 or above. Some banks offer separate accounts for teenagers with extra features that aren’t present on accounts for younger children.



To set up a bank account for a child in the UK, for example, you usually need to provide two identification documents, such as a name ID (passport or birth certificate) and address ID (these can be in the parent’s name if the child lives with the adult).



This is a necessary part of know your customer (KYC) activity to help prevent fraud and money laundering, taking advantage through a tax-free account. In fact, the FT reports a rise in children being recruited as “money mules”, with fraudsters encouraging them to open new accounts for cash. This sort of crime increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.



KYC is a process financial services providers go through before offering products to customers. It means the banks or provider will verify the customer and assess their risk level — identifying any significant issues such as fraud risk or sanctions exposure, which ultimately could lead to enhanced due diligence or even off-boarding.



However, for many of the newer, digital financial products, KYC isn’t carried out on the child at all i.e., the person receiving or using the app or prepaid card. Instead, KYC is carried out on the parent or guardian who is subscribing to the product and funding the card.



The subscriber i.e., the parent or guardian, is the person who goes through a verification or customer due diligence (CDD) process. This might involve checking the subscribers ID and address details to verify they are legitimate or what level of risk they might pose. In many instances, if risks are considered to be low on a junior account, the KYC and onboarding process are relatively straightforward.