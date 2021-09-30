Modern slavery: beyond reputational risk

As more legislation is passed, more acts of modern slavery are correctly reported as such. However, many crimes that could be classed as modern slavery are still reported and prosecuted under other labels such as professional misconduct in regions that lack a specific modern slavery law. Organizations should therefore screen not only for modern slavery, but also for the types of crime most often related to modern slavery.



As risks become more intertwined and regulation around modern slavery continues to evolve, Moody’s Analytics is helping organizations detect, assess, and monitor risks associated with modern slavery and human trafficking in their networks and throughout their supply chains. Our modern slavery risk assessment tools, available in Compliance Catalyst, bring together data and software to help organizations identify and verify entities in their networks that they can screen for risks related to modern slavery and human trafficking.



Find out how legislation is transforming the data that helps to fight modern slavery by reading our whitepaper.