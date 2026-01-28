But what does this mean for businesses in practice?



Organizations should consider how robust due diligence, traceability, and data capabilities are in relation to forced labor risks, so they are prepared to fully demonstrate their supply chains are not linked to forced labor. This could include mapping supply chains and identifying high‑risk raw materials or entities using the EU database and other sources of risk-relevant data.



It also means integrating continuous monitoring into supply chain, procurement, and risk management processes. Those organizations who fail to prepare could face potential product withdrawals and disruptions to their stock supply and fulfilment, not to mention heightened scrutiny from investors and consumers.



With the CSRD reporting requirements already in place for large EU companies, full application of the Forced Labor Regulation coming in December 2027, and CSDDD obligations coming soon after, it may be helpful for companies with complex and widely dispersed supply chains to start considering their next steps. Businesses operating in or trading with the EU may need to act now to build resilience ahead of these deadlines.



Priority actions could include:



Mapping out supply chains and identifying high-risk products or regions

Aligning this research with existing sanctions and other risk frameworks

Conducting impact assessments that identify actual and potential harms, including forced labor, child labor, workplace safety risks, environmental damage, and integrating these findings into risk prioritization and supplier engagement

Strengthening supplier due diligence policies, grievance, and remediation processes

Making sure contracts, audits, and assessments have forced labor-related risk written in



It may also be prudent to invest in data, technology, and specialist solutions that help assess forced labor risk leading to greater transparency across supply chains, as well as automated monitoring of changing risks.