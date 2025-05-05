Practical considerations: Implementing Australia’s Tranche 2 reforms

The impacted Tranche 2 entities are similar to the Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as higher-risk sectors for money laundering and other financial crimes. Such financial crimes can be concealed through complex beneficial ownership structures, shell companies, or by obscuring the source of wealth and funds.



In the FATF Recommendations, AML/CTF requirements would also apply to the following DNFBPs who meet certain thresholds for transaction values or other requirements: casinos; real estate agents; dealers in precious metals and stones; lawyers, notaries, other independent legal professionals and accounts; and trust and company service providers.



While some may view increased regulatory oversight on more sectors as a compliance burden, the alignment with FATF’s standards can help regulatory regimes combat money laundering and terrorism financing threats more comprehensively. The move will aim to introduce more transparency in financial transactions and enhance consistency with global efforts to mitigate financial crime risk.



Other jurisdictions that extend AML/CTF obligations to DNFBPs include Singapore, Portugal, Luxembourg, and the United Arab Emirates.