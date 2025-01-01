Request a demo

What are the Tranche 2 AML/CTF reforms?

Tranche 2 refers to the second phase of Australia’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) regulatory reforms, extending regulations to designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs). This includes lawyers, accountants, real estate agents, and trust and company service providers. The goal is to align Australia with international standards, close regulatory gaps, and combat financial crime more effectively.

The AML/CTF Amendment Act introduces regulatory obligations for new 'designated services', so any entities providing such a service with a geographical connection to Australia will be subject to the AML/CTF Act.

Approximately 100,000 entities will be regulated as part of AUSTRAC’s latest reforms. 

Why now?

The changes are aligned with global efforts to regulate higher-risk sectors, which are typically categorized under Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs). The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) currently recommends that countries regulate financial institutions and DNFBPs – these entities should be obliged to identify, assess, and take appropriate risk-based mitigation measures to manage money laundering risk.   

Australia’s reforms for Tranche 2 entities are part of broader regulatory changes to current reporting entities and virtual assets service providers.  

What’s next?

Any reporting entities captured under the Tranche 2 reforms will need to perform initial and ongoing customer due diligence and enhanced due diligence for any potential high-risk customers and implement AML controls as part of an ongoing risk-based program for compliance. 

What are the key obligations?

Enrolling with AUSTRAC by July 29, 2026 for newly regulated designated services.

Assessing money laundering and terrorism financing risk, and developing and maintaining a tailored AML/CTF program to manage compliance.

Appointing a compliance officer.

Conducting initial customer due diligence before providing services.

Conducting ongoing customer due diligence, and enhanced customer due diligence for high- risk customers (such as politically exposed persons).

Reporting certain transactions and suspicious activities to AUSTRAC. These include those over a certain monetary threshold; international transfers; information about carrying or shipping physical currency; and any suspicious transactions or interactions.

Keeping and securely storing records of KYC information showing the business’ AML/CTF activity.

Submitting compliance reports if requested.

If you are a Tranche 2 entity who will be regulated by AUSTRAC, start preparing early. Reach out to us today to learn more about how Moody's solutions can support a tailored compliance program for your business.    

Which Tranche 2 entities are impacted?

What the changes mean for their AML/CTF obligations

In these sectors, lawyers, accountants, and trust and company service providers involved in certain legal arrangements are subject to AML/CTF obligations. 

An example of the services covered include acting on a customer’s behalf in a transaction or assisting in planning or executing a transaction to buy, sell, or transfer a body corporate or legal arrangement.

Sector-specific risks

  • The legal sector is recognized globally for its vulnerability to money laundering risks due to the services provided. This includes services such as establishing complex legal structures, trusts and companies, and nominee shareholders. 
  • Accountants also face a high risk of facilitating criminal activity due to their role in the layering and integration of funds in money laundering and potential involvement in tax evasion.  

Real estate professionals, including agents and developers, and conveyancers are subject to AML/CTF obligations for services that relate to selling, purchasing, and the transfer of real estate. 

The services covered include seller’s and buyer’s agent services, property developers and other businesses who sell house and land packages, and conveyancers or lawyers who plan, execute, or give effect to the transfer of real estate from one person to another. 

Sector-specific risks

  • Real estate in Australia is seen as an attractive asset due to the domestic housing market’s stability and value appreciation. 
  • The use of complex legal arrangements to purchase real estate, including obscuring property ownership to hide the ultimate beneficial owner, can pose money laundering risks. 
  • Australia has observed a number of high-profile real estate money laundering cases in recent years. 

Dealers in precious stones and metals with transactions that meet the following threshold will be subject to the AML/CTF obligations:

  • Services involving A$10,000 or more in physical currency or visual assets, including a combination, when buying or selling precious metals, stones, or products.  
  • It can be through a single transaction or multiple transactions that are linked or appear to be linked.  

Sector-specific risks

  • High-value assets and luxury goods are vulnerable to money laundering as these goods are also valued internationally, making it easier to move across markets. 
  • AUSTRAC’s Money Laundering in Australia National Risk Assessment noted that domestic authorities come across the following luxury items in money laundering investigations: high-value watches, jewelry, and designer goods. 

For an extensive list of the industries and services that will be newly regulated by AUSTRAC, refer to this page for the most updated information.  

AUSTRAC's regulatory timeline

Important milestones for the reforms:

2024 - 2025
  • 29 November 2024: Passage of the AML/CTF Amendment Bill 
  • 10 December 2024: AML/CTF Amendment Act receives Royal Assent 
  • November 2024 to May 2025: Consultation on AML/CTF Rules  
  • May to July 2025: Targeted consultation on draft core guidance  
  • August 2025: Finalization of AML/CTF Rules 
  • October 2025: Finalization of core guidance 
  • October to November 2025: Targeted consultation on Tranche 2 sector-specific guidance 
  • December 2025: Finalization of Tranche 2 sector-specific guidance 
2026
  • 31 March 2026: Changes to obligations for current reporting entities and virtual assets service providers 
  • 1 July 2026: AML/CTF obligations commence for tranche 2 entities  
  • 2026: Ongoing enhancements to the sector-specific guidance for current reporting entities in partnership with industry 
  • Post 2026: International value transfer service reporting will commence under transitional arrangements (previously referred to as ‘international funds transfer instruction’ reporting). 

Refer to AUSTRAC’s AML/CTF Reform page for the most updated information on key dates and implementation timelines.

Moody's solution for Tranche 2 entities

Prepare early. Start your compliance journey in 3 steps

How Moody’s can support compliance programs

Digital onboarding and due diligence
Digital onboarding and due diligence

Take the guesswork out of onboarding. Orchestrate end-to-end compliance workflows on Moody’s Maxsight™ unified risk management platform. Integrate Moody’s extensive entity database with over 580 million entities, sanctions and adverse media lists, and PEPs lists. Run automated compliance workflows, tailored to your risk appetite and policies.  

Automated due diligence
Automated due diligence

Digitally transform your customer due diligence processes and AML programs. Automate data collection, data analysis, and decision-making to streamline your team’s workload. Our AI-enabled intelligent screening solution focuses on reducing false positives so your team can focus on real risks.

Ongoing monitoring
Ongoing monitoring

Integrate global datasets to provide a more holistic picture of risk for your business. Maintain up-to-date records and conduct ongoing monitoring for a perpetual KYC approach, equipping you with more information to promptly mitigate new risks that emerge.

Additional resources from Moody’s

Curated content about KYC and compliance

Practical considerations: Implementing Australia’s Tranche 2 reforms

Tranche 2 companies are gearing up for the July 1, 2026 date that the AML/CTF obligations kick in. It’s essential to begin preparing for the new regulations early and understand how to implement a risk-based approach to compliance for your business. Read more in our latest blog below.  

Tranche 2: The future of AML and CTF compliance in Australia

This episode of the KYC Decoded podcast provides an overview of the Tranche 2 regulations. Our host, Alex Pillow, speaks with compliance leaders to understand the key challenges and opportunities arising from these reforms, and how other regulators have implemented similar requirements for corporates. 

Australia introduces amendments to anti-money laundering regulations in Parliament, targeting tranche two entities

Australia’s move to regulate new entities that provide designated services aims to mitigate the increasing risk associated with these sectors. The new legislation would help narrow the gaps that money launderers typically exploit, improving the country’s financial crime and compliance regime.  

FAQs on Tranche 2 reforms

What newly regulated entities need to know about the reforms, from impact to implementation  

When adopting a risk-based approach, organizations should identify and define low, medium, and high-risk activity in line with your overall risk appetite, and prioritize mitigating higher priority risks. Consider augmenting your customer due diligence and onboarding processes with technology that helps streamline compliance workflows. Our digital onboarding solution aims to reduce the manual work needed by automating AML and KYC activities through integrated data checks, customized workflows, and AI-enabled screening. This can help with more efficient resource allocation in leaner compliance teams.  

Using Moody’s digital onboarding solution, businesses can tailor compliance workflows based on your risk policies. Customize your end-to-end workflows with integrated data checks, build dynamic risk profiles, and manage the client’s lifecycle – starting from onboarding to ongoing monitoring to off-boarding.    

Moody’s Maxsight™ is designed to help your organization’s journey towards unified risk management. You can start with a single use case, such as digital onboarding, and expand into different areas as your function scales.  

We would love to show you what Moody's can do! Get a demo or alternatively, keep reading to discover more about how Moody's can help you.

