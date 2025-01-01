Tranche 2 refers to the second phase of Australia’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) regulatory reforms, extending regulations to designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs). This includes lawyers, accountants, real estate agents, and trust and company service providers. The goal is to align Australia with international standards, close regulatory gaps, and combat financial crime more effectively.



The AML/CTF Amendment Act introduces regulatory obligations for new 'designated services', so any entities providing such a service with a geographical connection to Australia will be subject to the AML/CTF Act.



Approximately 100,000 entities will be regulated as part of AUSTRAC’s latest reforms.



Why now?



The changes are aligned with global efforts to regulate higher-risk sectors, which are typically categorized under Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs). The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) currently recommends that countries regulate financial institutions and DNFBPs – these entities should be obliged to identify, assess, and take appropriate risk-based mitigation measures to manage money laundering risk.



Australia’s reforms for Tranche 2 entities are part of broader regulatory changes to current reporting entities and virtual assets service providers.