Risk rarely stays still. As technologies evolve, operating models shift and new intermediaries emerge, the way risk shows up — and who is exposed to it — continues to change. Often, these changes don’t arrive as a single disruption, but as a series of shifts that challenge long‑held assumptions.
This reality sits at the heart of Moody’s Talks: Risk Reframed; a podcast series built around a simple but persistent question: how do organizations make sense of a world risk?
Across 100 episodes, the series has explored how financial crime, fraud, sanctions, identity, supply chains, data and technology intersect, and what those intersections mean for businesses, government teams, and risk professionals navigating an increasingly complex environment.
As Risk Reframed reaches its 100th episode, the milestone is less about a retrospective and more about the future. Hosted by Alex Pillow and recorded by Mark Rundle, the series has consistently returned to a key idea: as systems become more sophisticated, understanding risk often requires revisiting fundamentals from a new angle.
The evolution from KYC Decoded to Risk Reframed reflected a shift in the risk landscape itself. What once sat primarily within onboarding or customer due diligence has expanded outward, touching subjects like financial crime, sanctions enforcement, human trafficking, supply chain transparency, cybersecurity, and enterprise risk governance.
Across the series, some of our most popular episodes examined:
This evolution mirrors the broader risk landscape itself, where changes in technology, geopolitics, and regulation continuously reshape how exposure emerges and how responsibility is assigned.
Against this backdrop, Episode 100 turns its focus to a development that has the potential to reshape digital transactions: agentic commerce.
As discussed in this milestone episode, agentic commerce refers to the future of AI agents acting on behalf of people or organizations, searching, negotiating and in some cases completing transactions without direct human involvement at the point of purchase. What might initially appear as a story of convenience quickly raises deeper questions for fraud, identity, and risk teams.
In conversation with Shaked Vax, Head of Product Strategy and Partnerships at People, the episode explores how agent‑driven transactions differ from traditional e‑commerce and why those differences matter.
Much of today’s fraud and transaction monitoring relies on signals that assume a human is directly interacting with a website or application. Device attributes, behavioral biometrics, typing cadence, mouse movement, and location data have all played a role in assessing whether activity appears legitimate.
Agentic commerce disrupts that model.
When transactions are executed by cloud‑based agents rather than individual devices, some of these signals may no longer exist or look the same for every user. This doesn’t mean risk disappears, it means the foundations used to interpret it probably need to change.
The conversation highlights how this shift challenges long‑standing assumptions about how intent is expressed, how identity is established, and how trust is inferred in digital environments.
Episode 100 does not attempt to predict how agentic commerce will unfold or prescribe a single response. Instead, it reflects what Risk Reframed has always done: step back, examine emerging change, and ask what it means for risk professionals trying to make sense of it.
Agentic commerce sits at the intersection of many themes explored across the series: the future of identity verification, fraud, technology, governance, and accountability. It also illustrates why returning to first principles remains necessary, even as tools and terminology evolve.
These are not new questions, but they are being asked in new contexts.
Reaching 100 episodes is a marker of how much the risk landscape has shifted and how assumptions have been tested along the way. The journey from KYC‑focused discussions to broader conversations mirrors how risk itself has expanded beyond traditional boundaries.
This milestone episode reflects the underlying purpose of Risk Reframed: creating space for curiosity; for informed, practical conversations about risk as it exists today and what it might look like tomorrow.
For new listeners, welcome. Episode 100 offers an access point into the show. For long‑time listeners, thanks for tuning in, and we hope you enjoy this episode.
Listen to the 100th episode of the podcast and explore the full Risk Reframed archive for conversations spanning a world of risk management. From sustainability to sanctions, from fraud to deforestation, from human trafficking to financial crime heists, if you’re as curious as we are, join us for the next 100 editions.
*Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, compliance or other professional advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for specific legal, financial, compliance, or other professional advice. For more terms and conditions pertaining to Moody’s products and services, refer to the https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/legal/global-disclaimer.html on Moody’s website.