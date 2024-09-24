Bribery involves someone giving money or gifts (i.e. a bribe) to someone in power to influence their decisions or actions, which is both illegal and unethical. Corruption is dishonest or illegal behavior, which involves abusing power for personal gain or the benefit of others unfairly.
Third-party risk management (TPRM) and anti-bribery and anti-corruption (ABAC) controls are crucial for banks due to the risks and regulatory requirements associated with both bribery and corruption.
Banks increasingly rely on third-party relationships to access new technologies, services, and markets, which can enhance competitive advantage and operational efficiency. However, these relationships introduce risks, including operational, compliance, financial, and strategic risks.
Effective TPRM ensures banks can identify, assess, monitor, and mitigate these risks to maintain operational control and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. For instance, third parties can expose banks to cybersecurity threats, supply chain disruptions, and compliance risks related to data protection laws like GDPR and PSD2 and the upcoming PSD3.
Therefore, robust TPRM programs are essential to safeguard against vulnerabilities and engage with an ever-increasing set of data available to ensure a bank's resilience and regulatory compliance.
ABAC controls are equally vital as they protect banks from legal and reputational damage. Banks are subject to stringent regulations that prohibit bribery and corruption, and failure to comply can result in severe penalties, loss of trust and reputational damage.
Implementing strong ABAC controls helps banks prevent illegal and unethical practices within their operations and third-party relationships, and fight against predicate offenses and proceeds of crime being laundered. This includes conducting due diligence, ongoing monitoring, and ensuring that third parties adhere to the bank's ethical standards and legal obligations.
Effective ABAC controls not only ensure compliance with laws but promote a culture of integrity and transparency in the banking ecosystem.
TPRM and ABAC controls are key to banks as they help manage risks, ensure compliance, and maintain operational integrity, thereby protecting the bank's reputation and financial stability.
Here are 12 best practices identified by Moody’s in the industry:
By implementing these strategies, banks can strengthen compliance with relevant third-party risk management regulations and better protect themselves against the risks associated with outsourcing critical functions and services.
