Supplier risk management programs: 5 components to consider

A supplier risk management program provides a coordinated framework for identifying, assessing, and monitoring risks associated with third party relationships. It brings together data, processes, and governance to support informed risk mitigation approaches across the supplier lifecycle. SRM is not a one off exercise, a static process, or a uniform approach applied equally across all suppliers.



Crucially, SRM is ongoing. While initial due diligence and robust onboarding form an important foundation, supplier risk can evolve over time across multiple dimensions. Financial positions may shift, new cyber threats can emerge, and operating environments may change.



For this reason, SRM approaches often vary in the depth of assessment and monitoring according to each supplier’s relative importance and risk exposure, rather than applying the same level of scrutiny across the board.



A data driven, risk based approach to understanding vulnerability and prioritizing risk may help support more effective resilience than attempting to assess every potential scenario with equal depth and coverage.