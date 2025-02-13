In romance scams, criminals build fake online identities and, over time, gain the trust of their victims. These victims are then manipulated into sending money, financial information or valuables to the fraudster under the belief they are in a relationship with them.



Perpetrators are experts in deception and manipulation, becoming the perfect love interest to their victims to gain trust. Often, scammers invent emergencies to prompt the target into willingly sending funds without taking time to fully consider their actions.



Romance scams are indiscriminate, affecting individuals across all age groups, genders, and backgrounds, which underscores their pervasive nature. However, older adults often stand out as primary targets due to their potential isolation and accumulated financial resources, making them particularly attractive to fraudsters.



Additionally, people undergoing significant life transitions, such as a recent divorce or the loss of a loved one, can be more susceptible to romance scams. Scammers exploit emotional vulnerability, which can result in heightened susceptibility to accepting online companionship. It's no surprise that during the COVID-19 pandemic, where loneliness and isolation were at their peak, the rate at which these types of fraud were reported grew significantly.



Social media platforms and dating apps are common channels for these fraudulent relationships to develop. According to experts, those who are less tech-savvy may also find themselves at a disadvantage, as they might struggle to recognize fraud tactics commonly utilized in these scams.