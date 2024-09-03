Sextortion is an increasingly prevalent online crime targeting teenagers, particularly teenage boys according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Perpetrators often pose as peers using fake profiles to solicit explicit images or videos from their victims. Once received, the images that have been obtained are used to extort money, using threats. Criminals will use threatening tactics, playing on the victims shame and embarrassment, saying they will expose the images to friends and family or on social media if their demands are not met.
Victims of sextortion may be pressured to provide additional images, and blackmail can escalate rapidly, leading to severe psychological distress, including self-harm or, in the worst-case scenario, suicide. According to FBI data, over a 17-month period from October 2021 to March 2023, sextortion involved at least 12,600 victims—primarily boys—and led to at least 20 suicides.
More recent data uncovers the alarming rise in sextortion cases. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported a staggering 26,718 cases of financial sextortion in 2023, up from 10,731 cases in 2022.
This sharp increase reflects a broader global trend noted within Moody’s Grid screening database. The majority of sextortion-related risk events added to Grid centered on the US (51%), with India next (29%), and Nigeria (4%), however many more countries registered risk events, making it clear that this is a truly global threat.
The FBI has highlighted an 'explosion' of sextortion schemes, which has prompted public safety alerts in the US and the UK, where the National Crime Agency (NCA) issued an alert to education professionals in April this year.
Why the rise? Moody’s analysis shows that financial grooming scams increased greatly as the pandemic unfolded in 2020 and global isolation led to increased need for emotional connection – and therefore increased vulnerability. It also led to an adaptation in fraud typologies.
One of the primary challenges in combating sextortion is the psychological manipulation the victims experience. This can make it difficult for them to seek help and therefore crimes to be investigated. Victims often feel ashamed or fear the social consequences of exposure, which can trap them in a cycle of blackmail.
Moreover, the international nature of these crimes, with perpetrators often operating across borders, complicates efforts to track and prosecute offenders. In a report entitled Sextortion A crime of corruption and sexual exploitation, the International Bar Association stated that: “In the absence of bespoke laws defining sextortion, the remaining legislative options are often inadequate and fail to reflect the full extent of the crime.” The report talked about evidential hurdles – the potential criminalization of the target, inadequate institutional frameworks lacking capacity or resources to effectively investigate or prosecute the conduct, and inadequate or non-existent reporting and support services for victims.
Tackling the threat of sextortion effectively requires robust international cooperation and sophisticated technology to detect and prevent these crimes.
Raising awareness among parents and teenagers about the risks of sextortion is crucial. Educational initiatives can empower young people to recognize the warning signs of sextortion and seek help before the situation escalates. Some argue that legal frameworks need to be strengthened, with harsher penalties for offenders and better support systems for victims.
Companies also need to play a proactive role in identifying this type of fraud risk. Crucial to this is integrating comprehensive anti-financial crime programs, such as use of anti-money laundering processes, intelligent screening, and fraud prevention tools. These methods are vital in identifying suspicious activities and preventing perpetrators from exploiting financial systems to carry out their crimes.
Organizations, particularly those in financial services, can prioritize Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols to prevent criminals from using their products, services, and platforms to launder the money generated through fraud schemes, including sextortion. This involves screening for negative news stories, monitoring changing or new risk factors, identifying suspicious behaviors, and curating third-party risk profiles.
It also involves understanding and protecting vulnerable customer segments, including teenagers. Using smart analytics, AI, and machine learning can help automate these screening processes, flagging potential risks. Perpetual KYC processes and anti-money laundering solutions offer the tools to verify, assess, screen, and monitor the individuals and entities an organization does business with, so they can better understand whether they are involved in illicit activity.
By stepping up these efforts, companies play a key role in preventing the spread of sextortion and safeguarding young people.
Preventing sextortion not only protects young individuals from immediate harm but also contributes to the broader fight against online crime. By investing in anti-financial crime strategies and fostering a culture of awareness and prevention, companies can help curb the rapid growth of this disturbing trend and create a safer online financial environment.
For more information on managing anti-financial crime programs and implementing effective intelligent screening and risk monitoring, please get in touch. Our solutions, data, and expertise can help you stay ahead of emerging threats like sextortion, helping ensure the protection of vulnerable populations while keeping your organization safe from different types of fraud risk.