Organizations, particularly those in financial services, can prioritize Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols to prevent criminals from using their products, services, and platforms to launder the money generated through fraud schemes, including sextortion. This involves screening for negative news stories, monitoring changing or new risk factors, identifying suspicious behaviors, and curating third-party risk profiles.



It also involves understanding and protecting vulnerable customer segments, including teenagers. Using smart analytics, AI, and machine learning can help automate these screening processes, flagging potential risks. Perpetual KYC processes and anti-money laundering solutions offer the tools to verify, assess, screen, and monitor the individuals and entities an organization does business with, so they can better understand whether they are involved in illicit activity.



By stepping up these efforts, companies play a key role in preventing the spread of sextortion and safeguarding young people.



Preventing sextortion not only protects young individuals from immediate harm but also contributes to the broader fight against online crime. By investing in anti-financial crime strategies and fostering a culture of awareness and prevention, companies can help curb the rapid growth of this disturbing trend and create a safer online financial environment.