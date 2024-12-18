Sanctions changes – preparing to be prepared



Choon: “Given the current sanctions environment, foreign financial institutions are likely to face increased secondary sanctions risk. Companies need to implement yet more robust sanctions compliance controls and respond to changing policies with agility.”



Nicola: “Sanctions will continue, of course, but they are driven by geopolitics and conflicts, and these can be hard to predict. There are likely to be more targeted sanctions – regional and thematic – and more enforcement actions next year.”



Hera: “A sanctions crisis management team is likely to be a key focus in 2025. Having a policy team in place to help deal with the unpredictable is important. Many organizations should have something in place to deliver a quick response to new or even rolled back sanctions. And businesses need to think about how they will manage and make decisions if there are policies that deviate regionally. There are plenty of factors that could impact sanctions next year and most are hard to predict, so preparing to be prepared is probably the best approach.”



Supplier due diligence and supplier risk management



Enrico: “Many of the regulations that could impact customers in future years are still in proposal. But regulations drive the compliance and TPRM landscape, so they are often the trigger for discussions with customers.



“A piece of regulation putting due diligence processes at the heart of everything for companies is the EU’s Deforestation act. EU countries and companies trading in the EU will need to support the act, and the requirements will need to be covered in their TPRM processes. The regulation will apply to products and commodities and will focus on key regions of the world presenting the most risk. The implication is this will involve many companies; there are thousands transforming commodities, like palm oil, into products. Corporates will need to gain transparency over their supplier networks.”



Marisol: “The EU’s Deforestation directive has been postponed, but when corporations are doing due diligence on suppliers, especially those using specific commodities such as cocoa, soy, palm oil, and others, this consideration will need to be factored when the act comes into effect. There should be nothing in a supply chain extracted from a place engaged in deforestation. Businesses offering a product will need to identify and assess risk, and report.



“Could this also have implications for financial services businesses loaning money to corporates in Europe? It is a big question for 2025.”



Enrico: “Another regulatory change in the realm of supplier risk management, which will apply in the EU from January 17, 2025, is the Network and Information Security 2 (NIS2) directive. It’s a cyber-risk-related regulation (like DORA: The Digital Operational Resilience Act which is more focused on the financial sector) about IT risk management.



“Corporates will need to map their tech infrastructure to see which partners or vendors have the power to affect the business if there were an attack. Again, gaining transparency is key with this regulation – transparency to understand risk and report cyber-attacks, as well as transparency around plans to prevent attacks. In this case, companies must also adopt a very thorough approach to comply with regulations, anything else would not be sufficient.”



Daoud: “2025 will continue presenting a complex risk landscape – particularly in the areas of financial and sustainability risk of global supply chains, third-party risk, and intricate risk networks of suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. Companies need to be able to mitigate these risks through robust due diligence, including comprehensive background checks on suppliers, implementing a risk-based approach for potential vulnerabilities, and establishing transparent supply chain monitoring.”



Choon: “Global disruptions, and an increasing focus on due diligence within the supply chain, have made it important for large corporate players to ramp up their due diligence efforts. If 2024 is anything to go by, expect the following themes to affect supply chains next year: evolving geopolitical tensions, raw material shortages, and a shift towards reshoring and nearshoring practices. As supply chain patterns continue changing, companies will have to adjust their supplier risk programs in anticipation of what’s next.”



Jill DeWitt: “We will potentially see more regulation related to forced labor in 2025, which impacts areas like due diligence and entity verification. I think there could be more harmonization as different societies take a harder stance on forced labor globally.”



Jason Lee: “The future of next generation Know Your Customer support is going to speak to how companies can enhance due diligence when it comes to sharing information with partnerships or joint ventures that they normally would not share.”



Maurice: “For 2025, my sense is our customers will continue to look for integrated third-party risk management – a singular, streamlined workflow where they can conduct due diligence across functional areas (e.g. compliance, supply chain, procurement, etc.) in different risk areas all at once, rather than working with different systems. The ongoing maturation and evolution of third-party risk management will continue, including increased focus on artificial intelligence in the context of the due diligence process. Our customers have made it clear they’re looking for help in streamlining their approaches to third-party risk management, maximizing efficiency, increasing accuracy, reducing false positives, and driving down redundant costs.”



The Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) and faster payments



Hera: “I think one of the biggest themes for Europe in 2025 is going to be the SEPA form of payments. There will be regulation on instant payments, i.e. making payments within 10 seconds. This is all well and good if there are no problems with the transaction, but what if there are sanctions implications? What are the industry standard ways to comply with this? Businesses will need to consider this carefully.”



Marisol: “There are critical aspects around the urgency of understanding risk related to transactions, sanctions being one type of risk that is particularly relevant for those doing institutional KYC on corporate clients. But due diligence will also be required for individuals transferring money very quickly, i.e. consumer clients sending money.



“The risk of doing things at speed needs in-depth assessment, as there are ways to use banks with lower KYC thresholds to start moving money very easily, which is something criminals can exploit. Following the money can become extremely complex extremely quickly.



“Banks and payment services firms have the controls, but they need to think about the lifecycle of a relationship, and if they have the controls to understand when a client’s behavior poses a risk to the organization. How do you change your processes and controls to make sure risks can be seen on a perpetual basis?”



Chor: “Faster payments will bring a greater focus on perpetual screening and pKYC. If EU institutions are required to do instant payments – transmission from point A to B in 10 seconds – screening needs to be up to the minute, and that’s a big thing. If the market thought verification needed to be done quickly before, it’s going to need to be done at breakneck speed now and on a continual basis. Ongoing digital transformation and introduction of further AI-enabled solutions are going to be the keys to managing this.”



Nicola: “The role of data scientists will also grow in importance as they leverage advanced analytics to find the outlying patterns and identify suspicious behavior during screening and monitoring processes – AI can’t do the job alone.”



AI and RegTech’s role in risk and compliance



Francis: “We can’t talk about 2025 without talking about AI and its role in risk management and compliance. The RegTech industry is making smarter solutions all the time. AI, for example, is playing a growing role in financial crime detection and prevention but concerns about bias and explainability remain. As a business, how do you evidence completeness and integrity, and how do you ensure human decision making is engaged to support explainability? AI cannot be a black box. So far, much of the focus for AI has been on efficiency and effectiveness. In 2025, I think there will be increased focus on preventing bias.”



Nicola: “Criminals will increasingly exploit legitimate businesses, AI, and emerging technologies to launder money and evade detection. Fraudsters, sanction evaders, and those enabling money launderers will continue to cooperate in the ‘crime as a service’ model.



“Cross-border digital crime demands enhanced information sharing through public-private partnerships. In response, law enforcement and financial institutions are likely to leverage advanced technologies, including AI and specialized data analytics, to better detect and prevent criminal activities.



“AI can be viewed as an efficiency booster and it can enhance human decision-making, but it is also likely to increase governance and privacy rules. Those who have relied solely on AI for risk and compliance, could face fines and enforcement actions related to failures, for example if there are deficiencies in use of AI within an AML framework.”



Enrico: “Every time I touched on this topic at a conference or during a customer discussion, the room temperature rose significantly, sparking numerous questions and insights about how our customers are approaching this transformative subject.



“The truth is, many companies have already embarked on their own AI journey, and many more will follow in the coming months and years. The excitement surrounding this topic stems from organizations recognizing how it will revolutionize risk and compliance in the years ahead. According to our study into AI, over 80% of companies anticipated a significant impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of risk and compliance, with 70% believing this will occur within the next 4-5 years – it is a big shift that’s coming soon.”



Bill Hauserman: “Predictive machine learning-based AI is changing the dynamics of data and investigations. The problem with investigations for a very long time has been sorting through data. Analysts now don’t have to go through numerous companies to figure out which ones present a risk, which could take a week. It can be done in seconds, or AI can at least help prioritize where to look.



“By materially changing efficiencies, it’s possible to materially change a criminal network’s abilities to operate. Most of the gains in this arena are going to relate to empowering people to do things more quickly that either couldn’t have been done before or took too much of a time investment.”



Shaquala: “There is, of course, ongoing conversation about AI. The OCC is more ‘AI friendly’ and has released guidance welcoming innovation. And many organizations want to see this regulator-provided guidance before they leverage AI technology in risk and compliance. They don’t want to make a mistake and allow money to be laundered through their organization. The conversation is open and ongoing.”



Morgan Holleran: “AI is being adopted more often and earlier in financial services – through processes like transaction monitoring – but in 2025, as corporate compliance programs scale and look for automation, AI adoption is an easy win. There is significant room for growth though. We are primarily seeing AI usage in screening – trying to help analysts spend time effectively. There should be an overlay of people and technology to make sure people are targeted at the true material risk-relevant hits, not spending hours on a false positive investigation or hitting a dead end.



“One other issue related to AI and automation is the importance of data quality. The effectiveness of any AI that you apply is reliant on the quality of the data going in.”



Jill: “I think 2025 is going to be ‘the year of data,’ because people want to move to new technologies and become more efficient. This has started through a huge influx of AI and GenAI. Banks of all sizes, for example, are realizing they need to invest in AI, or they could be left behind. But you can’t just invest in AI, you have to start by investing in and understanding your data resources.”