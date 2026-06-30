The directive also highlights the relationship between corruption and other forms of financial crime. Corruption may, for example, be used to facilitate fraud, sanctions evasion, or organized crime, and could involve complex financial flows designed to obscure beneficial ownership or the source of funds.



KYC capabilities can support organizations in this context, as effective customer due diligence processes can help:

Identify beneficial owners and ownership structures

Assess exposure to politically exposed persons and higher risk jurisdictions

Identify adverse media signals associated with corruption or misconduct

Provide additional visibility into the broader context of customer relationships and activities

These elements can contribute to a stronger foundation for assessing potential corruption risk at onboarding and throughout the customer/supplier/third-party lifecycle. As the directive may raise expectations for consistency, organizations may consider revisiting how these data points are collected, validated, and monitored over time.