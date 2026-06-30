Corruption has been estimated to cost the EU economy €120 billion per year. The European Union’s new Anti-Corruption Directive (EU) 2026/1021) is expected to influence how corruption risks are defined, detected, and enforced across the region.
Adopted in April 2026 and entering into force shortly after publication in May 2026, the directive is intended to establish a more harmonized framework for corruption offences, penalties, and preventive measures across Member States, with implementation expected by June 2028.
While the regulation is rooted in criminal law, its implications extend beyond enforcement authorities. For organizations operating in or connected to the EU, it may introduce evolving expectations around customer due diligence, third-party oversight, and ongoing monitoring, areas related to Know Your Customer (KYC) and broader compliance frameworks.
The directive seeks to address long-standing fragmentation in how EU countries define and prosecute corruption. It aims to introduce common minimum standards for key offences, including bribery in both the public and private sectors, misappropriation, trading in influence, and obstruction of justice.
This harmonization may be significant, as corruption can operate across borders. Divergent national rules may have created gaps that could be exploited, particularly where entities have complex corporate structures or international supply chains. Limited visibility into ownership, control, or influence in an organization may affect how potential risk exposure is assessed and mitigated.
By aligning definitions and penalties, the EU seeks to establish a more consistent baseline for identifying and assessing corruption risk across jurisdictions. For KYC and compliance teams, this could mean that risk signals, such as links to politically exposed persons (PEPs), opaque ownership structures, or higher-risk intermediaries, may be assessed against a more unified set of expectations rather than diverse national approaches.
A notable feature of the directive is its extension of liability to legal entities. Companies may face penalties, including fines linked to global turnover, if offences arise from a lack of appropriate supervision or control.
The directive also recognizes that corruption isn’t limited to direct bribery. It is intended to capture indirect conduct such as “trading in influence” and concealment of illicit gains, which may involve complex networks of third parties, facilitators, and intermediaries.
This broader scope underlines the importance of maintaining visibility across an ecosystem of customers, suppliers, partners, and beneficial owners. It also highlights the role of ongoing monitoring, as risk exposure can evolve over time through changes in ownership; geography; or political connections.
Beyond defining offences and penalties, the directive also puts greater emphasis on prevention. Member States are expected to implement national anti-corruption strategies and establish specialized bodies to support anti-corruption, while organizations may be expected to maintain internal controls and compliance frameworks aligned to their risk exposure.
Compliance frameworks may be considered as a mitigating factor in enforcement actions, which may signal how regulators could consider the ways organizations define, assess, and manage corruption risk as a whole.
The directive also highlights the relationship between corruption and other forms of financial crime. Corruption may, for example, be used to facilitate fraud, sanctions evasion, or organized crime, and could involve complex financial flows designed to obscure beneficial ownership or the source of funds.
KYC capabilities can support organizations in this context, as effective customer due diligence processes can help:
These elements can contribute to a stronger foundation for assessing potential corruption risk at onboarding and throughout the customer/supplier/third-party lifecycle. As the directive may raise expectations for consistency, organizations may consider revisiting how these data points are collected, validated, and monitored over time.
The directive’s emphasis on cross-border consistency and corporate accountability may highlight the potential value of more integrated approaches to compliance. Fragmented systems or siloed data may make it more challenging to create a unified view of risk, particularly when working across multiple jurisdictions.
Moody’s KYC and compliance capabilities are designed to support analysis of both structured data (such as company information and ownership hierarchies) and unstructured signals (including adverse media and sanctions data), which can help organizations inform assessments of potential areas of exposure.
In practice, this can support several activities:
These capabilities can assist organizations in developing more consistent and repeatable approaches to identifying and assessing corruption‑related risks.
With Member States expected to transpose the directive into national law by 2028, organizations have an opportunity to assess their current frameworks and identify potential gaps.
Areas of focus may include:
The EU Anti-Corruption Directive represents a legal update and may also reflect a broader shift towards more harmonized and proactive approaches to addressing the risk of corruption within business ecosystems and across jurisdictions.
For organizations, this update reinforces the importance of robust KYC and compliance capabilities that can support informed decision‑making throughout the lifecycle of a relationship.
By bringing together data, analytics, workflows, and ongoing monitoring, organizations may have the potential to create a more holistic view of corruption risk across customers and third-party networks.
For more information on Moody’s solutions for KYC and compliance related processes, please get in touch with the team at any time. We would love to hear from you.
*Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, compliance or other professional advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for specific legal, financial, compliance, or other professional advice. For more terms and conditions pertaining to Moody’s products and services, refer to the https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/legal/global-disclaimer.html on Moody’s website.
Sources:
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2026/04/21/council-adopts-new-eu-wide-law-to-combat-corruption/
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/legislative-train/theme-civil-liberties-justice-and-home-affairs-libe/file-directive-on-combating-corruption
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/BRIE/2024/762406/EPRS_BRI%282024%29762406_EN.pdf