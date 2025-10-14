The consequences of export control violations can be severe. Regulatory authorities may impose substantial fines, initiate legal proceedings, or stipulate additional, ongoing monitoring and reporting. In Europe, penalties are determined by national agencies, which may vary in their approach. In the U.S., the Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS) imposes fines and publicizes enforcement actions related to the luxury goods restrictions.



Reputational impacts can be felt by brands who have come under scrutiny or been the subject of enforcement action due to compliance failures. However, fines and reputational harm are only a part of the story.



Another cost of compliance failings, which extends beyond the regulatory sphere, can come in the form of investor action and market responses. Active investors, such as hedge funds, may view compliance failures as a signal of deeper governance issues, and in some cases, this could impact investor confidence.