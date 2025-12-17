“What became evident in 2025 was how quickly risks have become interconnected and concentrated, reflecting criminal innovation. Traditionally, focus has been about decentralization of anti-money laundering (AML), but today, the acceleration of Organized Crime Groups (OCGs) and Transborder Crime Organizations (TCOs), is diversifying economic and financial crime portfolios. This creates a need for anti-financial crime compliance to double down on data interoperability across typologies like fraud, sanctions, obscured ownership, money laundering, corruption, tax crimes, smuggling, and human trafficking,” says Francis Marinier, Moody’s banking industry practice lead. “We’re seeing a shift towards organizations seeking an orchestrated, unified view of risk. The market is signaling a need for continued engagement between operations, compliance, and data officers, with data providers delivering models that support connected technology architectures, powered by AI and interoperable, grade-A data.”



The world of compliance and third-party risk management looks as though it stands at a crossroads. While the past year brought AI to the fore, news of cyber threats, shifts in sanctions, and other unexpected challenges, it seems the dominant theme emerging for the year ahead may be one of simplification.



“I think 2026 is shaping up to be the year of simplification,” says Ted Datta, Moody’s head of financial crime industry practice. “We’re seeing regulators from the EU to the UK pushing for streamlined regulatory frameworks — enter the Digital Omnibus — and a single rulebook — enter AMLA. Enter the UK anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing supervision announced by the FCA. But simplification isn’t just about making things easier; it’s about making complexity manageable. With so many overlapping regulations, banks and other organizations need to focus on what really matters: reducing third-party complexity, unifying data, and getting back to the core of their business. 2026 could be the year to step back, cut through the noise, and adjust compliance programs so they are robust and efficient,” he concludes.



This value-add for organizations able to reduce complexity goes beyond operational efficiency and moves firmly into the realms of competitive advantage. After all, know your customers (KYC) and know your business (KYB) compliance activity isn’t just about weeding out bad actors; it is more often about onboarding and screening legitimate individuals and entities so businesses can thrive and grow.



“I would argue that customer experience and compliance should not be separate priorities. The ability to onboard or screen an individual or entity efficiently, securely, and seamlessly can offer a competitive advantage across banking, insurance, and asset management. The organizations who do this successfully are more likely to win and retain business,” says Marisol Lopez Mellado, Moody’s banking industry practice lead.



While simplification may be a goal, there are, and will always remain, areas of risk that are moving targets.



“Simplification is an important goal, but there will always be risks that move faster than frameworks can adapt. The real concern for risk and compliance leaders often isn’t the threats they are able to quantify and manage; it’s the ones that emerge from nowhere. Whether it’s the next fraud scam, a new kind of cyberattack, deepfakes we haven’t seen before, or a geopolitical event that catches everyone off guard, these are the challenges that can keep teams up at night. Our recent study into unified risk management in fact bears out that leaders are increasingly focused on these “unknowns” that can damage a business,” concludes Chor Teh, Moody’s industry practice lead.



The drive for simplification is also inseparable from the push toward digitalization, much needed to carve a workable route through difficult waters.



Hera Smith, Moody's industry practice lead, says, “Sanctions are a great example of how and why digitalization and automation are so important to third-party risk management, across sectors. The shifting regulatory landscape coupled with the sheer volume and intricacy of ownership networks, thresholds, and subsidiary entities who can be sanctioned by extension, underscores how digital transformation can be important in supporting effective execution of necessary compliance activities, not just for banks, but for insurers, asset managers, and corporates too.”



“Compliance officers of the future, regardless of which sector they work in, will more and more need to anticipate new scenarios, translate them into actionable procedures, and work hand-in-hand with data scientists to embed policies into smart systems and AI agents. It’s not just about compliance or legal acumen anymore, but developing the ability to recalibrate AI tools and communicate effectively with authorities will be essential as the role evolves,” says Nicola Passariello, Moody’s industry practice lead.



“To echo Nicola, our study into AI in risk-related compliance shows just how rapidly the compliance function is evolving. More than 68% of Compliance officers now expect to be hands-on in designing and operating AI-driven compliance programs. This shift isn’t just about adopting new technology—it’s about compliance teams taking an active role in shaping how AI is embedded into risk management processes,” added Lopez Mellado.



The rise of AI-driven scams and deepfakes in financial crime is a stark reminder that technology is a double-edged sword. “For less than $1.00, someone could go on the dark web and buy a deepfake to open a bank account,” says Lopez Mellado.



“For Europe, and everywhere else, fraud was a theme in 2025 and will continue to persist in 2026.” Passariello adds. “The role of transnational and organized crime will remain significant in fraud activities across multiple jurisdictions and all sectors. It’s increasingly intertwined with money laundering, cyber risks, sanctions evasion, and the list goes on.”



“What are the expectations for 2026 relating to fraud prevention? Greater regulatory scrutiny. I also expect we will see the first self-reporting under the UK’s failure to prevent fraud offense, and a continued arms race between criminals, compliance, and anti-financial crime teams,” concludes Datta.