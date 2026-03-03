Unified risk management reflects what some leaders appear to already experience: that cyber events link to operational outages; regulatory action links to reputational harm; supply failures link to financial disruption.



Unified risk management could hold the potential for a different structure in navigating this complexity by helping to:

Consolidate visibility of risk through data

Align risk-related decision‑making across functions

Clarify accountability and bridge gaps

Provide a shared narrative from the board to frontline teams

Almost every organization in our study recognized the value of this direction, even if few felt they were close to achieving it.



For some, unified risk management is already underway. For others, it is an aspiration. But for nearly all, it represented a more realistic model for how risk truly behaves.



If we project two years forward in the journey towards unified risk management, organizations may be likely to share common traits:

A connected view of customers, suppliers, markets, technology, and operational dependencies

Risk decision frameworks that factor in cross‑domain impact, not just functional focus

AI‑driven support for risk detection, analysis, and synthesis of complex information

Greater alignment between risk appetite and commercial strategy

The most compelling shift may be cultural: a transition from risk as a constraint to risk as a foundation for growth.