Across the different industries Moody’s serves, leaders have expressed that the world feels less predictable, more interconnected, and harder to navigate than it did even a few years ago. Risks that once felt distinct can now overlap, amplify one another, and reach across organizational boundaries at a speed few traditional risk and governance structures can match.
Recently, we hosted a webinar on the topic of unified risk management to share the findings of our global study — a study which involved 50 senior executives across financial institutions, corporate organizations, and professional services firms. Their insights underlined a shift visible in our conversations with customers: risk has become a system, not a set of categories, and organizations are seeking new ways to understand and govern it.
This may be why the concept of unified risk management has been gaining momentum. Not as a new piece of infrastructure, but as a new way of thinking — a more connected approach that has the potential to bring together people, processes, and data in risk-related decision‑making.
Our unified risk management study highlighted 3 powerful forces participants said were reshaping the risk environment.
1. External pressures are accelerating
Geopolitical instability, sanctions, physical climate risks, and ongoing supply chain fragility are combining in ways that increase volatility and compress reaction times. What used to be rare is becoming more routine.
2. Technology is both transformative and exposing
Cloud adoption, automation, and AI offer new capability but can also broaden areas of potential exposure. Cyber threats, for example, have the power to move through global supply chains with unprecedented speed.
3. Internal structures built for a different era
The traditional model — where functions manage their own portion of risk — often cannot keep pace with the cross‑domain nature of today’s disruptions. As one interviewee put it: “We’ve organized around functions; the world organizes around disruption.”
This mismatch between the nature of risk and the structure of governance may be driving what some leaders described as an execution gap: knowing what is required, but being unable to act at the speed and scale the environment demands.
There were 4 major challenges in terms of risk management surfaced from the study that were consistently across sectors:
1. Fragmented ownership
No single role or function holds accountability for organization‑wide risk. IT, compliance, procurement, finance and operations often work in parallel rather than as a connected system.
2. Data without integration
Organizations have more data than ever — yet limited visibility and insight. Information can get trapped in disconnected tools, producing insights that arrive too late to steer decisions.
3. Cultural barriers
While governance has expanded, ownership has not. Employees may view risk as the responsibility of specialized teams rather than the organization as a whole.
4. Ambition outpacing capability
Many leaders described a desire to build forward‑looking risk programs, but struggled against manual processes, legacy infrastructure, and organizational fatigue related to previous integration attempts.
Among the organizations who took part in the study, a distinctive group, roughly 10‑15%, had reached a more connected stage of maturity in unified risk management. These “vanguards” demonstrate what a modern risk approach could look like.
They share 5 characteristics:
1. An interconnected view of risk, drawing on shared frameworks rather than function‑specific models
2. A strategic posture, treating risk as a source of advantage rather than solely protection
3. Emphasis on resilience and adaptability, especially during periods of disruption
4. Data foundations designed for forward‑looking insight
5. Board‑level ownership of risk, with clear governance pathways and shared language across teams
These organizations didn’t believe they had everything perfect, but they felt confident that they were moving in the right direction. Their progress showed that a unified approach is not a conceptual leap, but a practical evolution for businesses today.
Unified risk management reflects what some leaders appear to already experience: that cyber events link to operational outages; regulatory action links to reputational harm; supply failures link to financial disruption.
Unified risk management could hold the potential for a different structure in navigating this complexity by helping to:
Almost every organization in our study recognized the value of this direction, even if few felt they were close to achieving it.
For some, unified risk management is already underway. For others, it is an aspiration. But for nearly all, it represented a more realistic model for how risk truly behaves.
If we project two years forward in the journey towards unified risk management, organizations may be likely to share common traits:
The most compelling shift may be cultural: a transition from risk as a constraint to risk as a foundation for growth.
