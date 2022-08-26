Risk trading decisions are complex. They require teams to collaborate across different disciplines, regions, corporate departments, and lines of business. It also complicates matters when each team operates from a different view of risk — each using varying exposure data, modeling approaches, or analytical engines.

Moody’s solutions for digitizing underwriting are designed to unify the risk life cycle. By delivering a holistic view of risk, we help (re)insurers address the complexities that arise from using on-premises systems and build workflows that can realize the full value of their data, generate new risk insights, and reduce volatility in risk assessment.