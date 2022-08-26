Risk trading decisions are complex. They require teams to collaborate across different disciplines, regions, corporate departments, and lines of business. It also complicates matters when each team operates from a different view of risk — each using varying exposure data, modeling approaches, or analytical engines.
Moody’s solutions for digitizing underwriting are designed to unify the risk life cycle. By delivering a holistic view of risk, we help (re)insurers address the complexities that arise from using on-premises systems and build workflows that can realize the full value of their data, generate new risk insights, and reduce volatility in risk assessment.
Risk silos, poor data quality, and productivity bottlenecks are far too common across the insurance value chain, from prebind risk assessment to risk and capital management. Evolving your risk analytics to overcome these challenges and adapt to the new world of risk requires clear, measurable benefits to accelerate your journey to the cloud.
Unlock deep risk insights and improve real-time decision-making with cloud risk modeling software that combines innovative catastrophe models, efficient modeling workflows, and tools to get behind the model numbers.
Our advanced financial modeling delivers effective treaty and portfolio analytics for reinsurers. Moody’s robust financial model can capture even the most complex treaty details including reinstatements, aggregate limits, and cascading layers.
Location Intelligence API harnesses terabytes of catastrophe simulation data to provide insights of individual properties in real time so underwriters can make better and more informed risk decisions with location-specific attributes delivered in sub-second latency.
UnderwriteIQ™ provides underwriters with extensive Moody’s hazard data and peril models for the analytics needed to enhance the speed and quality of underwriting decisions for cat-exposed businesses and complex risks.
This includes real-time pre-landfall forecasting products for the North Atlantic Basin, plus observation-based snapshots and cumulative hazard footprints leading up to and following landfall events in the North Atlantic, East Pacific, and Central Pacific basins. Catastrophe modelers have access to HWind as a standalone solution or integrated into the Risk Modeler and ExposureIQ™ applications.
Moody’s enriched datasets allow organizations to enhance the quality of their catastrophe modeling insights by providing exposure data and extensive analytics across all lines of business. Leveraging Moody’s deep property expertise, these datasets seamlessly integrate into our risk applications, improving risk insights for more than 112.5 million commercial locations.
The Moody’s insurance solutions consulting services team leverages decades of experience to assess your current risk position and identify enhancements in deploying catastrophe analytics.
Moody’s unlocks greater efficiencies in event response workflows with open standards, real-time data, industry-leading analytics, and modular technology. Firms can achieve increased business agility from faster modeling, greater continuity of risk perspectives, and improved data mobility, supporting business decision-making during high-stress periods.
Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform is built to resolve the issues arising from siloed risk systems. With the Intelligent Risk Platform, your exposure management teams, risk modeling teams, underwriters, and treaty managers can access a unified data store containing a shared copy of your data, including your portfolio, account information, policies, treaties, and more.
Accommodating geocoding uncertainty can impact risk transfer decisions across the entire life cycle. Inaccurate locations could mean taking a more cautious approach for fear of potentially underwriting the wrong location or a bad risk.
The interconnected nature of risk is increasingly complex and costly, amplifying crises’ impacts on businesses and posing significant challenges for insurers in understanding, predicting, pricing, and managing risk. Cloud-native technology offers reinsurers a powerful opportunity to future-proof their risk strategies while building more automated, resilient, and dynamic workflows. By harnessing agility, scalability, and innovation of the cloud, insurers can transform their approach to risk analytics and elevate their ability to navigate today’s evolving risk landscape.
