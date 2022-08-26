Moody's logo
Digitizing underwriting workflows

Risk trading decisions are complex. They require teams to collaborate across different disciplines, regions, corporate departments, and lines of business. It also complicates matters when each team operates from a different view of risk — each using varying exposure data, modeling approaches, or analytical engines.

Moody’s solutions for digitizing underwriting are designed to unify the risk life cycle. By delivering a holistic view of risk, we help (re)insurers address the complexities that arise from using on-premises systems and build workflows that can realize the full value of their data, generate new risk insights, and reduce volatility in risk assessment.

Testimonial

For BMS Re, it is about being able to meet local needs on a global scale. In fact, since the adoption of Risk Modeler, our analytics specialists are spending much more time onsite with our customers around the world, working directly with actuarial and underwriting teams to address any challenges or queries they may have.

— Scott Christian
BMS Re Executive Vice President, Catastrophe Analytics

Featured solutions

01 Risk Modeler

Unlock deep risk insights and improve real-time decision-making with cloud risk modeling software that combines innovative catastrophe models, efficient modeling workflows, and tools to get behind the model numbers. 

Risk Modeler
02 TreatyIQ

Our advanced financial modeling delivers effective treaty and portfolio analytics for reinsurers. Moody’s robust financial model can capture even the most complex treaty details including reinstatements, aggregate limits, and cascading layers. 

TreatyIQ
03 Location Intelligence API

Location Intelligence API harnesses terabytes of catastrophe simulation data to provide insights of individual properties in real time so underwriters can make better and more informed risk decisions with location-specific attributes delivered in sub-second latency.  

Location Intelligence API
04 UnderwriteIQ

UnderwriteIQ™ provides underwriters with extensive Moody’s hazard data and peril models for the analytics needed to enhance the speed and quality of underwriting decisions for cat-exposed businesses and complex risks.  

UnderwriteIQ
05 HWind

This includes real-time pre-landfall forecasting products for the North Atlantic Basin, plus observation-based snapshots and cumulative hazard footprints leading up to and following landfall events in the North Atlantic, East Pacific, and Central Pacific basins. Catastrophe modelers have access to HWind as a standalone solution or integrated into the Risk Modeler and ExposureIQ™ applications. 

HWind
06 Enriched datasets

Moody’s enriched datasets allow organizations to enhance the quality of their catastrophe modeling insights by providing exposure data and extensive analytics across all lines of business. Leveraging Moody’s deep property expertise, these datasets seamlessly integrate into our risk applications, improving risk insights for more than 112.5 million commercial locations. 

Enriched datasets
07  Professional services

The Moody’s insurance solutions consulting services team leverages decades of experience to assess your current risk position and identify enhancements in deploying catastrophe analytics. 

Professional services

Case studies

Case studies
case study
Risk intelligence: accelerating innovation in catastrophe risk management
case study
case study
Delivering data automation and integration in a fraction of the time
case study
case study
Data enhancement: providing data quality that meets exacting underwriting standards
case study

News and views

ebook
Digitizing event response

Moody’s unlocks greater efficiencies in event response workflows with open standards, real-time data, industry-leading analytics, and modular technology. Firms can achieve increased business agility from faster modeling, greater continuity of risk perspectives, and improved data mobility, supporting business decision-making during high-stress periods.

ebook
blog

Aug 26, 2022

Breaking down data silos with Moody’s RMS Unified Risk Analytics Platform

Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform is built to resolve the issues arising from siloed risk systems. With the Intelligent Risk Platform, your exposure management teams, risk modeling teams, underwriters, and treaty managers can access a unified data store containing a shared copy of your data, including your portfolio, account information, policies, treaties, and more.

blog
blog

Nov 10, 2022

Impact of inconsistent geocoding on risk transfer and pricing

Accommodating geocoding uncertainty can impact risk transfer decisions across the entire life cycle. Inaccurate locations could mean taking a more cautious approach for fear of potentially underwriting the wrong location or a bad risk.

blog
ebook
Digitizing risk workflows

The interconnected nature of risk is increasingly complex and costly, amplifying crises’ impacts on businesses and posing significant challenges for insurers in understanding, predicting, pricing, and managing risk. Cloud-native technology offers reinsurers a powerful opportunity to future-proof their risk strategies while building more automated, resilient, and dynamic workflows. By harnessing agility, scalability, and innovation of the cloud, insurers can transform their approach to risk analytics and elevate their ability to navigate today’s evolving risk landscape.

ebook

