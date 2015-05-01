Stress testing solution process flow: Five key areas

Most banks are able to stand up to quantitative stress testing and even prove their capital adequacy. But what many organizations lack is a streamlined process that allows them to run stress tests with ease, efficiency, and control. This article outlines a five-step process that will help banks maximize their stress testing investment, making compliance easier while improving their interior management.



Current stress testing challenges

The Federal Reserve (Fed) has required banks to run the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST) and the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) for a number of years. While they are the Fed’s primary supervisory mechanism for assessing the capital adequacy of large banks, these exercises remain extremely complicated. CCAR and DFAST continue to cause banks to spend extensive resources – both time and money – to run the exercises, prepare the results, and respond to the findings of regulators.



DFAST tests whether banks have sufficient capital to absorb losses and support operations during adverse economic conditions (e.g., housing crash, unemployment increase, severe GDP drop, or stock market crash) while using a standardized set of capital action assumptions. (The assumptions keep each bank’s current dividend and do not include share repurchase plans.)



CCAR tests banks under similar adverse economic scenarios, but in this case regulators consider the capital action plans submitted by each bank. Under CCAR, a bank submits its proposed capital plan for the next four quarters (dividend hikes, share buybacks, etc.), and the Fed assesses whether that bank would be able to meet required capital ratios under shaky economic conditions. Put simply, can a bank afford to give dividends to shareholders if the economy starts to falter? If the answer is yes, banks then announce their capital plans to the public.

The true aim of the stress testing exercises, however, is not that banks demonstrate that they can pass tests like the severely adverse scenario per se, as no one actually expects such a scenario to come to pass, but that banks demonstrate that they have the ability to weather a storm, whatever it may be.

Over the years, there have been fewer and fewer “quantitative” stress test failures. This may be because banks are in better condition, because they have become familiar with the test, or perhaps a bit of both. Meanwhile the “qualitative” assessment has become an exceedingly important component of the regulatory program. In any case, the pressure is still on banks to demonstrate that they can manage their risks while running their businesses.



The DFAST and CCAR exercises are a part of the Fed’s effort to ensure that banks have robust processes for determining how much capital they need to maintain access to funding and continue to serve as credit intermediaries, even under stressed conditions. The most onerous test the banks must pass is called the severely adverse scenario, which features a severe recession with rising unemployment and steep declines in the stock market, housing prices, commercial real estate, and GDP.



The true aim of the stress testing exercises, however, is not that banks demonstrate that they can pass tests like the severely adverse scenario per se, as no one actually expects such a scenario to come to pass, but that banks demonstrate that they have the ability to weather a storm, whatever it may be.



The challenge for banks is to institute a process for running stress tests faster and with more control, to meet the changing demands of regulators while also improving both the process itself and the way they run the bank. CCAR applies only to the largest Bank Holding Companies (BHCs), but the challenge also applies to the next-tier banks that only need to run the DFAST exercise. While the CCAR and DFAST are US exercises, the issue is no less relevant for the banks in Europe and around the globe.



A solution to managing the stress testing process flow

There are five major areas, or components, of the stress testing process.

Bringing all the data together

Preparing the preliminary balance sheet forecast

Conditioning the forecast with credit losses

Completing the remaining calculations, capital ratios, and RWA forecasts to prepare the required reports and capital plan

Overlaying a common framework for model risk management



Figure 1. Stress testing process workflow



Source: Moody's