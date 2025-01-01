The process of perpetual KYC removes the issue of looking at risk associated with an individual or corporate customer at a snapshot in time. Traditionally, organizations perform KYC checks at onboarding, classifying customers into high, medium, and low risk categories. Profiles are then typically refreshed periodically, on a one-, three-, or five-year cycle.



Perpetual KYC, as defined by us here at Moody’s Analytics, is the practice of maintaining accurate counterparty data through updates based on changes in behaviors and circumstances in near real-time. We want you to understand risk, so you can make decisions with confidence. Get in touch to talk to us about your journey towards perpetual KYC - we would love to hear from you.